Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals fast Polyatomic camo unlock method
As Modern Warfare 2 players push towards unlocking Polyatomic camo, The LA Guerillas TikTok account has provided the perfect unlock method. Modern Warfare 2 reinstated a 24/7 Shoot House on January 11, replacing Shipment, and community members bashed the “infuriating” decision. Players weren’t quite ready to bid farewell to non-stop Shipment, but Shoot House offers the perfect headshot hunting environment. The map is full of head glitch locations, perfect for picking off enemies.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Modern Warfare 2 Playlist Update: Jan. 18
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a new Playlist for the week of Jan. 18. Here's what fans can expect from the update. With Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 delayed until Feb. 15, players are eager for any fresh update to the game. Although sometimes updates can leave players disappointed, this week, MW2 is bringing back a fan-favorite mode.
dexerto.com
Ridiculous Apex Legends bug spawns player into lobby on their own
Apex Legends fans are absolutely puzzled after uncovering a new bug that spawns players into a lobby on their own. The Apex Legends community is no stranger to dealing with bizarre bugs and glitches. While they’re often harmless, some are certainly frustrating to deal with. In extreme cases, bugs...
dexerto.com
Hilarious Apex Legends bug giving characters wrong abilities returns
A bizarre bug has returned to Apex Legends that gives characters the wrong abilities, despite having a completely different model in-game. The first thing any Apex Legends player does after queueing up for a match is choose their character in the Legend select screen. While normally this process goes smoothly,...
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
msn.com
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
dexerto.com
League of Legends players hit out at “pay-to-lose” Irelia Mythmaker skin
Irelia is the newest champion to receive a Legendary skin in League of Legends. But players have discovered an aspect of the skin that is lower quality than her base skins. Irelia is one of League of Legends’ most popular champions. With an insanely high skill ceiling, the Blade Dancer is an incredibly rewarding champion to those who put in the effort to learn her.
CNET
Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: It's All About RPGs for January
Having an Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal criticizes NICKMERCS for playing Warzone 2 over Apex Legends
ImperialHal has taken another jab at NICKMERCS over his recent Warzone 2 streams and says he is essentially wasting his teammates’ time. Hal and Nick have been chirping back and forth to each other for most of the latter’s young ALGS career. During this go-around, the TSM mainstay has voiced his opinion on his rival spending so much energy on the wrong battle royale.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends January 23 update patch notes: Horizon nerf fixed and more
Respawn Entertainment rolled out a small patch for Apex Legends, addressing several bugs impacting the game. As part of the Spellbound Collection event update, community members noticed Horizon’s Gravity Lift had been hit with a secret nerf. Originally, players received no accuracy penalty while using the ability, but the patch made it harder to hit shots while hovering.
Polygon
All the games in PlayStation VR 2’s launch lineup
A total of 37 games will launch within a month from PlayStation VR 2’s Feb. 22 release, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Thursday. The full list below includes big-budget, first-party adaptations like Horizon Call of the Mountain; virtual reality adaptations of hits like Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect; plus several free updates and upgrades to existing PlayStation titles.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC to Have Biggest Budget in CDPR History; Witcher 3 Next Gen Patch for PC in ‘Final Stages’
Cyberpunk 2077 has experienced a fruitful 2022. Ever since the developers introduced fixes for the game and the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, the days have become much brighter for them. Now, the hype for the title is growing even further as CD Projekt Red has announced an upcoming DLC titled Phantom Liberty.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player walks their feet off for insane 74 Shiny Larvitar haul
A Pokemon Go player has made the most of the 2023 Larvitar Community Day, bringing home a pile of Shiny companions to trade, keep, or evolve. The sheer number shows an unusual amount of luck alongside dedication to gameplay. Pokemon Go players look forward to Community Day for a number...
dexerto.com
Forspoken Review: Eye-catching combat can’t save disappointing RPG
Forspoken’s eye-catching action-based combat will no doubt draw in a lot of players, but it’s quickly overshadowed by unbearable dialogue, an outdated open world, and a mediocre main story. When Forspoken was first revealed back in 2021 with an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s fluid parkour, eye-catching combat,...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert reveals “best TTK” close-range build that’s as good as the meta Fennec
Warzone 2 veteran WhosImmortal has revealed a new Chimera build which he claims has the “best TTK” at close range, comparable to even the Fennec which is currently the meta gun for short-distance gun fights. Despite being in the game since mid-December 2022, the Chimera was not utilized...
dexerto.com
Pokemon YouTuber WolfeyVGC is actually opening real-life Pokemon Gym
Pokemon World Champion and content creator Wolfey has made an announcement that he will open his own Pokemon Gym in New York. While details are sparse, fans are excited. Pokemon VGC competitors are some of the best players in the world, taking on other fans in contests of skill and strategy. However, these hardcore players also like to have a bit of fun when not battling to be the best. 2016 VGC Wold Champion Wolfey has put this on display with an active Twitter account, YouTube channel, and Twitch stream.
This Pokemon romhack is basically an all-new GBA RPG with modern combat and online features
Pokemon Crown is a medieval autobattler with online PvP
Comments / 0