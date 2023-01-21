LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds’ winless run in the Premier League moved to six matches after being held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford at Elland Road on Sunday. The point lifted Leeds above West Ham into 15th place but Jesse Marsch’s team sits just one point above the relegation zone, while Brentford extended its club-record unbeaten league run to eight matches.

1 DAY AGO