Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Union Berlin sign Croatia defender Juranovic from Celtic
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Union Berlin have signed Croatia defender Josip Juranovic from Scottish champions Celtic, both clubs said on Sunday. Sky Sports reported that Union, third in the Bundesliga standings, paid a fee of up to 10 million pounds ($12.39 million) for the versatile 27-year-old.
Yardbarker
Rapids acquire M Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Colorado Rapids signed midfielder Connor Ronan from the Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The four-year deal announced Monday for the 24-year-old Irishman includes a club option for 2027. "Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles," Rapids general manager Padraig...
Yardbarker
Watch: Amad Diallo scores winner against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough
Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo continues to wow Sunderland fans with another brilliant goal. The winger has impressed under Tony Mowbray on Tyneside and on Sunday he helped them seal all three points against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough. Sunderland were already leading 1-0 through Ross Stewart’s opener when Amad produced...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Oh, Giakoumakis, Souttar, Porteous, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Leicester, Stoke, Adam, Yiga, Eriksson
Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun)
BBC
European rugby: Welsh teams learn European knockout opponents
Wales' rugby regions have learned their European knockout opponents after the pool stage ended on Sunday. Ospreys will go to Saracens after following up a Champions Cup double against Montpellier by winning at Leicester Tigers on Friday. A trip to Glasgow awaits Dragons while Scarlets welcome Brive and Cardiff will...
Leeds held to 0-0 draw by Brentford and winless in 6 matches
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds’ winless run in the Premier League moved to six matches after being held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford at Elland Road on Sunday. The point lifted Leeds above West Ham into 15th place but Jesse Marsch’s team sits just one point above the relegation zone, while Brentford extended its club-record unbeaten league run to eight matches.
Comments / 0