Denver, CO

Man arrested in Denver stabbing death

Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a man in connection with the stabbing death of a woman Friday night.

Oliver Baclayon, 29, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder after a woman was stabbed to death in the city's Montbello neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded to the 14600 block of East Elk Place around 11 p.m. after a 911 call was placed.

After arriving on the scene, police said officers located the victim, a woman described in documents as being in her early 60s, and placed Baclayon under arrest.

According to arrest documents, Baclayon was on the front porch of the home waiting for officers to arrive. Police said he was cooperative and was taken into custody without incident.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation are not known as the probable cause statement is heavily redacted. No other details were released.

