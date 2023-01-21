Read full article on original website
Related
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Highest-Paid NBA Players By Season
NBA salaries have become incredibly huge over the years. These are the highest-paid players in the league by season.
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
WATCH: Mavs Star Luka Doncic’s New $250K Hellfire Apocalypse Truck
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Ja Morant didn't even bother to talk about Shannon Sharpe after the scuffle between the NFL legend and many members of the Memphis Grizzlies.
"People think because they pay money…you can say whatever you want" - How Shannon Sharpe's previous comments on courtside fans came back to bite him
Sharpe was found to say he despises courtside fans you create problems at NBA games because they think that since they pay more money for those seats, they can do whatever they want
Dennis Rodman compares playing with Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant
Dennis Rodman’s time with the Lakers was chaotic to say the least.
How Chris Rock influenced Josh Childress to walk away from the NBA for $20 million overseas
Josh Childress signed a $20 million deal that was worth more than $30 million due to tax breaks.
"I have to always be on guard" - Charles Barkley revealed his "dirty trick" of keeping cookies in his locker
Charles Barkley knew the one place where he could hide his treats.
"I would have had like 10 championships" — When Robert Horry dissed Manu Ginobili
Robert Horry has seven NBA championship rings. Throughout his career, he's had other opportunities to add even more hardware to his collection.
LeBron James Stands Up for Shannon Sharpe After Courtside Altercation With Ja Morant, His Father
Former NFL tight end and current FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe engaged in a verbal altercation with multiple players from the... The post LeBron James Stands Up for Shannon Sharpe After Courtside Altercation With Ja Morant, His Father appeared first on Outsider.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Hachimura/Nunn Trade: How It Helps Both The Wizards And Lakers
Did The Washington Wizards Win The Trade With The LA Lakers?
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
NBA World Reacts to Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant Incident
A shocking scene broke out at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night between the former NFL star, the Grizzlies and Ja Morant’s father.
"He was walking on air" — LeBron James on his first encounter with Michael Jordan at a Chicago basketball gym
Michael Jordan was like Black Jesus to LeBron James.
Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game
Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn once said the two greatest plays he ever saw in basketball happened in one game. The post Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Patrick Beverley And Damian Lillard Nearly Come To Blows After Altercation At Free Throw Line
Beverley was given a technical foul after approaching Lillard during free throw attempt
Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors' Struggles
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry knows why the team is struggling
Comments / 0