ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary Parish, LA

Possible explosive device found in St. Mary Parish

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049S4Q_0kMoKKiX00

UPDATE 10 p.m.: Barrow Street is now open and residents can return to their homes, according to SMPSO.

ORIGINAL 2:50 p.m.: ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An unknown possible explosive device was found in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO).

SMPSO said that around 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 21, deputies and the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on Barrow Street in Amelia in regards to an unknown possible explosive device.

5-year-old in Jennings was shot by 6-year-old, 2 caretakers under arrest

SMPSO also said that residents have been evacuated as a precaution and the area of Barrow Street has been closed to the public.

The Amelia Recreation Center is being offered to those families who have been evacuated if they need a place to go at this time, according to SMPSO.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

SLPSO said that the Louisiana State Police Hazmat Division and Bomb Division have also responded to the scene.

SLPSO also said to avoid the area until it has been rendered safe.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

St. Mary Parish Bomb Threat Turned Out to Be an Egg

A bomb scare in St. Mary Parish turned out to be nothing more than an egg. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's office was called to a residence on Barrow Street in Amelia over the weekend about an "unknown object". According to the release by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office,...
AMELIA, LA
WWL

Human remains found in St. Tammany Parish field

SUN, La. — Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a St. Tammany Parish field near Washington Parish on Thursday. According to Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, an individual searching for arrowheads in a field near Chadell Road near Sun, La., discovered what he believed to be human bones. Deputies were called to the scene, and detectives determined that the bones were likely human remains.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy