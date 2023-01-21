Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
Four Florida softball players earn spots on national preseason top-100 list
The Florida Gators softball team had four players earn top-100 rankings on D1 Softball, Extra Inning Softball and Softball America. Redshirt junior Skylar Wallace, graduate student Charla Echols, sophomore Kendra Falby, and graduate transfer Pal Egan were ranked highly within the three sources ahead of the 2023 season. Wallace was...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators escape clash against Bulldogs with narrow victory
Mississippi State redshirt senior forward Will McNair Jr. had the ball with the game on the line. He fought to get past two Florida defenders and found his way under the basket with seconds to go. Florida graduate student forward Colin Castleton stepped into the paint to contest the shot....
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida finishes two-game road trip in Starkville
The Florida Gators travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be UF’s first time in the Magnolia State this season. Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans is in his first year with the Bulldogs. Florida head coach Todd Golden is...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida swimming and diving takes down in-state rival Florida State
OCALA - Florida’s swimming and diving teams entered Friday afternoon favored in the Sunshine Showdown. The Gators swept the Seminoles In front of the crowd in Ocala, Florida . Florida’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs took down the Florida State Seminoles’ No. 16 men and unranked women....
Independent Florida Alligator
Craig Lowe, Gainesville’s first openly gay mayor, dies at 65
Former Gainesville mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe was known for his quiet personality, but he never hesitated to proudly defend the issues he cared about most. "I'm proud to be a member of the LGBT community, and on a day-to-day basis it doesn't impact the way I conduct my job," Lowe said, "except that I do seek to uphold equality for all people of all backgrounds and faiths in discharging my duties as mayor."
Independent Florida Alligator
Muralist husband and wife duo brightens Gainesville’s artistic landscape
Up and down the streets of Gainesville, avid restaurant-goers and nightlife aficionados often stand near colorful murals that have taken charge of the city’s eclectic art scene. From alligators to Tom Petty, the murals strive to represent Gainesville and artistically bring the aspects that define the city to life....
Independent Florida Alligator
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire entertains tens of thousands
Each night before his weekend performances, 42-year-old David Doyle rolls four pink, fuzzy hair curlers into his beard, curving the shape until it coils just right. Doyle, a full-time aerial acrobat and co-owner of Laugh Now LLC, is performing at The 36th Annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire for all three weekends of its duration. Newly located at 9409 SW Archer Rd, the annual Faire began Jan. 14 and ends the weekend of Jan. 27.
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County to evaluate school crosswalk after parent concern
Seven cars drove through the intersection of Tower Road and Southwest 51st Boulevard before April Hulbert, her husband and her two children could cross. “Still waiting,” she said. The Hulberts are a five-minute bike ride from Kimball Wiles Elementary School, but the couple rides with their children — not...
Comments / 0