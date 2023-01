The Arizona Wildcats landed their first defensive commit for the 2024 recruiting class on Monday afternoon, when three-star Sacramento safety-linebacker hybrid Kingston Lopa pledged to the UA. Lopa, a 6-4, 185-pound Grant Union High School product, selected Arizona over USC, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Washington and Arizona State, among others.

