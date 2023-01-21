Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Related
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive Monday in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally owning a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers.
Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall; death toll at 11
Officials did not disclose an age for the 11th fatality, which was announced by the LA County Department of Health Services.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Trump uses Monterey Park mass shooting to defend Jan. 6
On Saturday evening, in Monterey Park, California, a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio killing at least 10 and injuring 10 more before claiming his own life during a standoff with police on Sunday afternoon.
Mass Shooting Suspect Kills Himself in Van During SWAT Standoff in Torrance
A suspect in a mass shooting in which 10 people were killed and another 10 wounded at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park killed himself inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall during a Sunday standoff with law enforcement. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified...
spectrumnews1.com
'Last dance': Those slain in California shooting remembered
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Mymy Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for more than a decade, choosing the Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans as the place to “start the year fresh" with Lunar New Year celebrations, her niece said Monday. What...
KSLTV
Sheriff releases photos of Monterey Park massacre suspect as standoff in Torrance may be linked
(CNN) — An ongoing police standoff in Torrance, California is believed to be connected to the investigation into the massacre that killed 10 people in Monterey Park, a law enforcement source tells CNN. Preliminary information from the ground suggests police tried to stop a white cargo van that fit...
spectrumnews1.com
LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the...
South Pasadena News
South Pasadena Police Chief Statement of Support for Monterey Park Community
The City of South Pasadena and the Police Department are devastated to hear of the tragic shooting in Monterey Park. “We stand with all members of our community and offer our sincere condolences and support for the victims, families, and friends of those involved. Violence of any kind cannot and will not be tolerated.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD involved in another officer-involved shooting of unarmed man
LOS ANGELES – Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said. No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Person Killed In Homeless Encampment Fire Near DTLA
An investigation is under following one person who was found dead after an homeless encampment fire in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning. LAFD responded to reports of a trash fire near the 1600 blk of S Grand Vista Ave with the cross street of Emery St just after 4:30am. This area is known to be an industrial area.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
Monterey Park mass shooting: Here's what we know about the victims so far
As community members mourn the 11 lives lost in the Monterey Park mass shooting, we're learning more about the victims and survivors.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from Monday through Thursday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. The Associated Press reports 10 people were killed, and 10...
foxla.com
3 detained after police shoot at alleged man with gun in Arleta
LOS ANGELES - Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said. No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were conducting a stolen vehicle...
Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting
Altadena, Los Angeles County, CA: An officer-Involved fatal shooting of a male occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the intersection of Woodbury Road and El… Read more "Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting"
wkml.com
Brainless Boneheads: Los Angeles Man Goes Viral For Ramming Home With Dump Truck
Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. Father Of the Year...
Comments / 0