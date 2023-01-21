Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
Related
WMBF
Lanes reopen after 100-gallon fuel spill closes Hwy. 701 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - A fuel spill closed Highway 701 in the Conway area for several hours. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 1 p.m. to Highway 701 and Harmon Drive for a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. One-hundred gallons of fuel spilled as a result of the crash.
Part of Highway 701 closes following train derailment near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of Highway 701 is closed to traffic following a train derailment near Loris, according to a tweet from Trooper Tyler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed at this time, the SCHP said. The current detour in place has drivers taking Clio Road […]
Driver dies in crash after leading Florence County authorities on chase, SCHP says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver who led Florence County authorities on a chase Friday afternoon has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 4 p.m. on McAlister Mill Road near Salem Road, about five miles west of Coward, the SCHP said. A 2012 Honda Civic traveling south on […]
WMBF
1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
WMBF
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
WMBF
Report: Man drove through emergency scene while firefighters battled fire in Burgess community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of driving through an emergency scene as firefighters tried to get a massive fire under control in the Burgess community, according to an incident report. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded on Saturday morning to the fire on Seagull Landing...
WMBF
Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701, road closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic. Police later said crews safely secured one of the cows, but...
WMBF
Multiple injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 9
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are being taken to the hospital and Highway 9 is shut down after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 9 and Flag Patch Road at 8:20 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.
WMBF
Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
Little River woman accused of lighting accelerant after spraying victim
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after allegedly spraying an accelerant on a person’s face and chest and then using a lighter to ignite it, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. Horry County police charged Wendy Sue Long, 49, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated […]
WMBF
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
WMBF
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
WMBF
Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a crash Friday evening involving a pedestrian along Highway 378. Conway Police Department said the crash happened between a single car and a pedestrian along Highway 379 near Mill Pond Road. Details are limited at this time, we will provide...
foxwilmington.com
Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WMBF
Coroner: 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal Hwy 17 crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man walking across Highway 17 died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, closing lanes to traffic for hours.
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release. “Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 […]
wpde.com
1 dead following Florence County chase involving stolen car, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the area of Salem Road in Florence County, according to officials. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said they were chasing a car reported to be stolen when it wrecked. Joye said any additional information will...
WMBF
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
WMBF
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly obtained warrants show the Myrtle Beach man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a North Carolina woman was taken into custody due to a welfare check. According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach police officers were called to Culbertson...
Comments / 0