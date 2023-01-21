Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
49ers' Arik Armstead explains why he passed up easy safety of Dak Prescott
The "body weight" rule is an affront to defensive linemen everywhere, as well as general laws of physics.
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Skip Bayless Throws Dak Prescott Jersey in the Trash After Cowboys Loss
Skip Bayless trashed his Dak Prescott jersey after Cowboys loss to 49ers.
A classless Mike McCarthy was seen pushing a cameraman after embarrassing final play of loss
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end in humiliating fashion Sunday night when they ran one of the silliest plays ever that had fans laughing at them long after the final whistle was blown in San Francisco. Seriously, there needs to be all sorts of documentaries on...
Cowboys 'Kryptonite'? Michael Irvin Has Concerns vs. 49ers
The Cowboys meet the 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Michael Irvin is worried for Dallas.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Look: Brett Maher Video Is Going Viral Ahead Of Cowboys-49ers
The Dallas Cowboys' wild-card victory was a nightmare for kicker Brett Maher. The veteran kicker missed four straight extra points before finally making his fifth attempt. Luckily, the misses didn't cost Dallas as it went on to beat Tampa Bay 31-14. There was speculation Jerry Jones and Co. ...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Plan Second HC Interview This Week
The Denver Broncos' coaching search appears to be nearing its apex. After conducting an initial round of interviews with eight candidates, the Broncos are moving into the next phase: a second round of talks with a few chosen finalists — including the favorite. Per longtime Saints reporter Jeff Duncan,...
Wichita Eagle
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
Wichita Eagle
What Can Rams Learn From Remaining NFC Playoff Teams?
The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry offensively this year from where they were last season, as injuries and underwhelming performances slowed them down. In their Super Bowl run, they averaged 27.1 points per game on 372.1 yards of total offense while one year later those numbers plummeted to 18.1 points per game on 280.5 yards of offense.
Wichita Eagle
Best and Worst Fantasy Picks for Conference Championship Games
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Wichita Eagle
‘First Filled?’ Rams Offensive Coordinator Search Nearing End
With assurances of head coach Sean McVay's return to the Los Angeles Rams' sideline finally fulfilled, it appears fans won't have to be as patient when it comes to his cohorts. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated predicts that the Rams could be the first of the offensive coordinator-starved teams to...
Wichita Eagle
Rob Gronkowski Gives Opinion on What’s Next for Tom Brady
After last year's heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady made the decision he would retire. Brady spent just over 40 days as a retired football player before deciding that he would un-retire and give it another run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wichita Eagle
Dak to Lamb ‘No Problem’ at 49ers? Cowboys Prescott Prediction
"Flawless" was the word used to describe the performance of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in their 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC's Wild Card game. "Flawless'' would come in handy again today against the opponent the Cowboys openly say they "wanted.''. “Most definitely, I did,''...
bvmsports.com
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Divisional Playoffs Open Thread
Filed under: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Divisional Playoffs Open Thread Browns fans can use this to discuss the game. By Chris Pokorny@DawgsByNature Jan 22, 2023, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers –…
From His Wheelchair, Texas Governor Pokes Fun at Cowboys' Brett Maher
The outspoken Gov. - who is paralyzed below the waist - took a shot at the embattled Cowboys' kicker after a missed PAT against the 49ers.
Wichita Eagle
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Dallas Mavericks Friday Night
Two days ago, the Miami Heat had their largest win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Friday, they were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat. The Dallas Mavericks were without forward Christian Wood, their second-highest scorer behind star Luka Doncic, and still dominated the Heat.
Wichita Eagle
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
Comments / 0