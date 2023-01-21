ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Plan Second HC Interview This Week

The Denver Broncos' coaching search appears to be nearing its apex. After conducting an initial round of interviews with eight candidates, the Broncos are moving into the next phase: a second round of talks with a few chosen finalists — including the favorite. Per longtime Saints reporter Jeff Duncan,...
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?

1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
What Can Rams Learn From Remaining NFC Playoff Teams?

The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry offensively this year from where they were last season, as injuries and underwhelming performances slowed them down. In their Super Bowl run, they averaged 27.1 points per game on 372.1 yards of total offense while one year later those numbers plummeted to 18.1 points per game on 280.5 yards of offense.
Best and Worst Fantasy Picks for Conference Championship Games

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
‘First Filled?’ Rams Offensive Coordinator Search Nearing End

With assurances of head coach Sean McVay's return to the Los Angeles Rams' sideline finally fulfilled, it appears fans won't have to be as patient when it comes to his cohorts. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated predicts that the Rams could be the first of the offensive coordinator-starved teams to...
Rob Gronkowski Gives Opinion on What’s Next for Tom Brady

After last year's heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady made the decision he would retire. Brady spent just over 40 days as a retired football player before deciding that he would un-retire and give it another run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dak to Lamb ‘No Problem’ at 49ers? Cowboys Prescott Prediction

"Flawless" was the word used to describe the performance of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in their 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC's Wild Card game. "Flawless'' would come in handy again today against the opponent the Cowboys openly say they "wanted.''. “Most definitely, I did,''...
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Divisional Playoffs Open Thread

Filed under: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Divisional Playoffs Open Thread Browns fans can use this to discuss the game. By Chris Pokorny@DawgsByNature Jan 22, 2023, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers –…
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
