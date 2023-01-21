ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot trying to stop shoplifters in Midtown: NYPD

By Jonathan Rizk
 2 days ago

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A store clerk was shot in the knee while trying to stop a group from shoplifting in Midtown, police said.

A group of men entered the store on Ninth Avenue around midnight on Jan. 17. The men took roughly $200 in items and left the store, police said. An employee, 32, followed the men outside. One of the thieves shot the man in the knee before running off on foot, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Too Bad
2d ago

Smh. There's no way in hell I'm going to risk my life for minimum wage. There's cameras every where. So they will get caught sooner or later

leoQueen
2d ago

The media is something else👀 if this took place in Harlem the EXACT address would have been put out there but this was in Midtown Manhattan 😜👀

Enrique de Carvajal
2d ago

Typical heroes and saints of the criminal-worshiping, criminal-loving, soft-on-crime, woke Democrats in a one-party ruled Democrat utopia. You get what you vote for.

