California State

californiaglobe.com

The Use of ‘Shall’ Versus ‘May’ in California Statutes

What are the differences between the words “shall” and “may” in statutes? As a general rule, the use of the word “shall” is to impose a duty on a person or people or to mandate action by a person or people. In other words, a bill drafter should use the word “shall” to say a person or people “has a duty to” do something or “has to” do something.
rosevilletoday.com

New California Laws 2023: Part 21

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 21. AB-2955Worker classification: commercial fishing industry. AB-2957Local government: reorganization. AB-2958State Bar of California. AB-2959Childhood sexual assault: claims. AB-2960Judiciary omnibus. AB-2961Civil procedure: electronic filing and service. AB-2963Veterans: California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Advisory Committee. AB-2964Agricultural land conservation: California Farmland Conservancy Program Act. AB-2965California Environmental...
proclaimerscv.com

In November 2022, 10 Million Mail-In Ballots from California were “Unaccounted For”

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), an organization dedicated to protecting election integrity, released its investigation last week and found that 10.9 million of the 22,184,707 million ballots distributed to California’s registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. Additionally, they discovered that election officials had...
californiaglobe.com

California First Partner Joining Planned Parenthood at Capitol to Honor Abortion

“First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will join Planned Parenthood in Sacramento to honor what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade,” a press statement announced Sunday. Siebel Newsom advances “gender justice” through her charitable nonprofit The Representation Project. She has produced four films advocating gender justice,...
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5

Dear Editor,  As a medical-courier, I can attest from personal experience that our state’s infamous anti-independent contractor law, Assembly Bill (AB) 5, is upending the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Californians. Until now, as an independent contractor, I’ve been able to set my own hours and work for a variety of different businesses. It has […] The post Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Lassen County News

California loses population – again

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states. This number is a “domestic net migration” figure, meaning that 343,000 more Americans moved out of California over those 12 months than moved here from other states.
SFGate

California's strict gun laws don't eliminate violence, but they have helped

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - California has a reputation as a tough place to buy a gun. It's home to mandatory waiting periods and background checks for firearms purchases. It bans so-called military-style assault weapons, one of just eight states, plus the District of Columbia, with such a law. And in 2016, it became one of the first states to pass a red-flag law, which allows authorities to remove firearms from someone believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Pilar Schiavo Appointed To Five Government Committees

Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has been appointed to five government committees which focus on a variety of central issues for Californians.   California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Schiavo to four standing committees and one joint committee. These committees include the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
One Green Planet

Petition: Ask California to End Cash Bail

Illinois recently became the first state to eliminate cash bail. Cash bail doesn’t keep our communities safe because it incentivizes people to plead guilty who can’t pay bail and creates economic hardship. California almost eliminated this harmful practice in the past, but the bail-bonding industry used its immense resources to fight against it. Please sign this petition to tell California to end cash bail once and for all!
KCRA.com

California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
Government Technology

DMV Seeks Funding to Move Field Office

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. In confronting an estimated $22.5 billion shortfall, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed $297 billion 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget would...
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
californiaglobe.com

California Sees Overall Job Gains Despite Massive Tech Employment Losses

A new report from the Employment Development Department (EDD) found that California added a total new number of 16,200 non-farm payroll jobs in December 2022, despite massive layoffs occurring in the tech sector, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.1%. However, labor and employment specialists warn more job cuts...
