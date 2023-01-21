Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
The Use of ‘Shall’ Versus ‘May’ in California Statutes
What are the differences between the words “shall” and “may” in statutes? As a general rule, the use of the word “shall” is to impose a duty on a person or people or to mandate action by a person or people. In other words, a bill drafter should use the word “shall” to say a person or people “has a duty to” do something or “has to” do something.
rosevilletoday.com
New California Laws 2023: Part 21
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 21. AB-2955Worker classification: commercial fishing industry. AB-2957Local government: reorganization. AB-2958State Bar of California. AB-2959Childhood sexual assault: claims. AB-2960Judiciary omnibus. AB-2961Civil procedure: electronic filing and service. AB-2963Veterans: California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Advisory Committee. AB-2964Agricultural land conservation: California Farmland Conservancy Program Act. AB-2965California Environmental...
proclaimerscv.com
In November 2022, 10 Million Mail-In Ballots from California were “Unaccounted For”
The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), an organization dedicated to protecting election integrity, released its investigation last week and found that 10.9 million of the 22,184,707 million ballots distributed to California’s registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. Additionally, they discovered that election officials had...
California lawmakers face Supreme Court limits as they weigh response to Lunar New Year shooting
The tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay underscore a murky future for the state’s nation-leading restrictions.
californiaglobe.com
California First Partner Joining Planned Parenthood at Capitol to Honor Abortion
“First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will join Planned Parenthood in Sacramento to honor what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade,” a press statement announced Sunday. Siebel Newsom advances “gender justice” through her charitable nonprofit The Representation Project. She has produced four films advocating gender justice,...
Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5
Dear Editor, As a medical-courier, I can attest from personal experience that our state’s infamous anti-independent contractor law, Assembly Bill (AB) 5, is upending the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Californians. Until now, as an independent contractor, I’ve been able to set my own hours and work for a variety of different businesses. It has […] The post Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state
California Democrats introduced legislation that would impose a new tax on wealthy residents — even if they've already moved out of the state.
Lassen County News
California loses population – again
California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states. This number is a “domestic net migration” figure, meaning that 343,000 more Americans moved out of California over those 12 months than moved here from other states.
SFGate
California's strict gun laws don't eliminate violence, but they have helped
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - California has a reputation as a tough place to buy a gun. It's home to mandatory waiting periods and background checks for firearms purchases. It bans so-called military-style assault weapons, one of just eight states, plus the District of Columbia, with such a law. And in 2016, it became one of the first states to pass a red-flag law, which allows authorities to remove firearms from someone believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Pilar Schiavo Appointed To Five Government Committees
Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has been appointed to five government committees which focus on a variety of central issues for Californians. California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Schiavo to four standing committees and one joint committee. These committees include the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and ...
iebusinessdaily.com
It’s no myth: businesses are leaving California at an alarming rate
A local research institute has concluded what a lot of business people have been saying for years: that California is an expensive place to conduct business, and that a lot of businesses have left the state as a result. Sixty four percent the businesses that have left California in the...
California school administrator urged state to not give in to 'privileged white voices'
A school district administrator in California has sparked outrage for stating she believes 'privileged White voices' should not be involved in establishing lessons.
One Green Planet
Petition: Ask California to End Cash Bail
Illinois recently became the first state to eliminate cash bail. Cash bail doesn’t keep our communities safe because it incentivizes people to plead guilty who can’t pay bail and creates economic hardship. California almost eliminated this harmful practice in the past, but the bail-bonding industry used its immense resources to fight against it. Please sign this petition to tell California to end cash bail once and for all!
KCRA.com
California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Is California going into a recession?
You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
Government Technology
DMV Seeks Funding to Move Field Office
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. In confronting an estimated $22.5 billion shortfall, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed $297 billion 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget would...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
California housing shortage triggers cycle of despair
California's chronic shortage of housing manifests itself in sky-high housing costs, the nation's worst poverty and its highest level of homelessness.
californiaglobe.com
California Sees Overall Job Gains Despite Massive Tech Employment Losses
A new report from the Employment Development Department (EDD) found that California added a total new number of 16,200 non-farm payroll jobs in December 2022, despite massive layoffs occurring in the tech sector, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.1%. However, labor and employment specialists warn more job cuts...
Comments / 0