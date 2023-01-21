Read full article on original website
ballstatedailynews.com
Despite not playing its best, Ball State Women's Basketball finds a way to defeat Central Michigan
That was the question Ball State Women’s Basketball head coach Brady Sallee asked himself when he heard Thomas More University was tearing down the baseball diamond he played college baseball at. He talked about how, as a player, you never forget the smell of your home location, whether it be a diamond, a field, or in the case of the Cardinals, a court.
ballstatedailynews.com
Cardinals can’t overcome slow start, suffer first loss of season against Purdue
Sunday was only the second-ever meeting between the Ball State women’s tennis team (1-1) and Purdue (3-0) and the Cardinals dropped the tightly-contested match 4-3. “We played well at times,” head coach Max Norris said. “Other times we played pretty timid.”. The Cardinals knew they faced a...
ballstatedailynews.com
Planisek, Ball State Women’s tennis begins season with win over IUPUI
There were no first-match jitters for the Ball State women’s tennis team today. Ball State (1-0) took on the IUPUI Jaguars (0-1) in the season opener at the Muncie Northwest YMCA, where Ball State didn’t drop a single match or set. It was a match where the Cardinals...
Current Publishing
Former Colts player, wife open Pilates studio in Zionsville
Former Indianapolis Colts player Jamie Petrowski and his wife, Shelly Petrowski, opened a new Pilates, yoga, and weight training studio, Green Apple Core Fitness, at 116 N. Main St., in downtown Zionsville at the end of 2022. The studio focuses on full-body workouts using machines that are a little bigger...
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State University's Latinx Student Union carries on tradition of Latinxpalooza for Unity Week 2023
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article referred to Baile Folklorico as Ballet Folklorico Tapatio Company of Northwest Indiana. The article has since been updated. Latinx Student Union (LSU) held Latinxpalooza in the L.A. Pittenger Student Center in Cardinal Hall Jan. 20, as is tradition for Ball State University’s Unity Week.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
Fox 59
Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
indianapublicradio.org
Winter Storm Watch for central Indiana late Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon; 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of central Indiana, including Muncie, from late Tuesday night (1 a.m. Wed.) through Wednesday afternoon, around 4 p.m.. Forecasters say 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall. Travel, they say, could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Fox 59
Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side
One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
WISH-TV
Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — January 24, 2023
Chief of staff appointment – Auditor of State Tera Klutz appointed Carmel resident Courtney Schaafsma to serve as chief of staff. Schaafsma previously served under the Pence and Holcomb administrations as the commissioner for the Dept. of Local Government Finance. She has also served as the director of school efficiency with the Indiana Dept. of Education. She has also served as executive director of the Distressed Unit Appeal Board. As chief of staff, Schaafsma will plan and direct all administrative, financial and operational activities in collaboration with the auditor.
Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday with more than 130 restaurants throughout the Indianapolis metro area offering curated three-course menus over the next two weeks. The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association said new restaurants are joining the list of previous Devour favorites. They have added a map...
Current Publishing
Actress Huffman gets challenged in ‘Bright Half Life’
It’s only fitting that Kate Huffman helped bring the play “Bright Half Life” to Indianapolis with her deep ties to the Indianapolis area. Huffman, a 2001 Cathedral High School graduate from Indianapolis, has ties to Hamilton County as well. Her sister, Molly, recently moved back to Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
Light snow is likely to start Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January in central Indiana has been a mild one so far. We make a change to a more winter-like forecast for the next 8 days. TONIGHT: Cloudy skies remain. Light snow arriving close to daybreak. Low temperatures around 30 degrees. TOMORROW: Light snow showers likely in...
cbs4indy.com
Chris updates our Winter Storm Watch
Heavy snow is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday. Heavy snow is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences …. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Meeting held on future of Grant County OB/GYN. Meeting held on...
WRBI Radio
Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall
Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
readthereporter.com
University student changes game on tracking nanoplastic pollution in water
Rapid identification of potential hotspots of nanoplastics contamination has been challenging due to a lack of field-based detection methods. That is changing because Carmel resident and University High School freshman Vidhatri Iyer has developed a rapid field-based technique for detecting nanoplastics in water samples. She has been working with the Trico Regional Sewer Utility treatment facility to track nanoplastic load during waste treatment. She is monitoring nanoplastics in Marion and Hamilton counties’ water streams which feed into the White River.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
This Indiana City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
