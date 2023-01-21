ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
Southwest Airlines has canceled so many flights that the U.S. government is investigating

If you tried to fly for the holidays, there’s a good chance you didn’t get where you need to go — particularly if you flew Southwest Airlines. The major airline canceled 2,886 flights on Monday — that’s 70% of scheduled flights, and about half the total number of canceled flights across all airlines. And that’s not including cancellations by Southwest on Sunday and today, per FlightAware. As a result, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT), led by Pete Buttigieg, is taking a long hard look at Southwest’s aggressive smashing of the “cancel” button.
