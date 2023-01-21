Read full article on original website
Related
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
travelnoire.com
Couple On Southwest Airlines Flight Blocked A Seat Until They Found The "Ideal" Passenger
The new year may still be in its infancy, but the airline drama sure isn’t letting up. Though to be fair, this incident happened in November. According to Your Tango, “a couple flying Southwest decided to handpick the perfect passenger” to sit beside them. It opened the...
Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News
Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum. The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest...
Mic
Southwest Airlines has canceled so many flights that the U.S. government is investigating
If you tried to fly for the holidays, there’s a good chance you didn’t get where you need to go — particularly if you flew Southwest Airlines. The major airline canceled 2,886 flights on Monday — that’s 70% of scheduled flights, and about half the total number of canceled flights across all airlines. And that’s not including cancellations by Southwest on Sunday and today, per FlightAware. As a result, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT), led by Pete Buttigieg, is taking a long hard look at Southwest’s aggressive smashing of the “cancel” button.
Flight Crew Member Gives Ultimate 'Airline Hack' No One Will Forget
What a wonderful way to spread kindness.
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
Track and Field Star Sha’Carri Richardson Booted From American Airlines Plane Following Altercation With Flight Attendant
Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson was booted from an American Airlines plane on Saturday following an apparent altercation with a flight attendant because she was told to end a mobile phone call prior to departure. In a series of Instagram posts, the 23-year-old sprinter said she felt aggrieved...
'I'm a Southwest Airlines Pilot, The Airline Isn't What It Used To Be'
In an exclusive Newsweek essay, a Southwest Airlines pilot shares an insider's perspective on the recent chaos at the airline.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
Southwest Airlines CEO Asks (Begs) Customers for Forgiveness
Following the airline's holiday debacle, the CEO just wants one more chance.
Unclaimed luggage is piling up at airports across the US after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights due to the winter storm: PHOTOS
Airports in California, New York, and Illinois were flooded with unclaimed luggage after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights.
Delta Air Lines Enrages Employees By Limiting Sky Club Access
Employees and other pass riders at Delta Air Lines are enraged after a policy change effectively locks them out of Delta Sky Club lounges. Delta says the move is necessary to control crowding. Delta Air Lines Plans To Eliminate Sky Club Access For Non-Rev Travelers, Even Members or AMEX Platinum...
FodorsTravel
How to Survive a Long Haul Flight — According to a Flight Attendant
Wouldn’t it be great if you knew the secrets to stepping off a long-haul flight feeling fabulous, energized, and ready to crush your day?. If you’re going on a long-haul flight in the near future, it most likely means you’re going somewhere pretty exciting. If only you didn’t have to do the actual flight part, though. Being stuck in a metal tube for hours on end at 40,000 feet in the sky with hundreds of other people can sure make those flights tiring and challenging. Flight attendants work these long-haul flights day in and day out, so they have to figure out ways to survive them; otherwise, they really take a toll.
Southwest Airlines & Competitors Must Solve This Herculean Task in 2023
The airline industry expects demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels this year, but recent safety issues could alter those projections.
American Airlines Keeps Making Major Cuts
It's not good news for some passengers and it's devastating for others as the airline fights a major problem.
Comments / 0