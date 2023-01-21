Read full article on original website
Jon Franklin Burchett
Jon Franklin Burchett, beloved son, father and husband born on August 28, 1973 passed away on January 16, 2023. Jon loved his wife, Annie Wolfenbarger Burchett and his son, Benjamin Jacob Burchett. They were the apple of his eye. Jon was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Franklin Burchett...
City denies responsibility for water leak
If you ask the city to turn your water on, it’s your responsibility to make sure none of the taps have been left open inside the house. That’s the message mayor Jerry Callihan and Olive Hill council had for one upset property owner who wanted the city to not only cover damages to her property, but to pay her tenant’s utility bill for power used to dry the trailer out.
Bringing artists together for Final Friday
The Grayson Gallery & Art Center will host an opening reception for artists and the public during the monthly Final Friday Art Walk on Friday, January 27 from 6 – 9 pm. Over 25 artists have submitted nearly 40 pieces in various mediums for the exhibit “Bringing Artists Together – Again!”.
East overpowers Elliott at home
Led by its tenacious defense, East Carter (6-11) led from start to finish en route to a dominant, 71-25 home victory over Elliott County (7-12) in girls basketball action Friday night. Facing the Raider’s full-court pressure, the Lions struggled with turnovers and couldn’t get into an offensive flow. East Carter...
It’s time for the next step on my journey to becoming a really old coot
It was just over 13 months ago that I filled this space with several excuses about why I was delaying my total knee replacement surgery. At the time, I had no idea that my health insurance company would finally approve the procedure only after we had exhausted all of the less expensive options for repair.
Key 2nd half run helps Comets defend home floor against Lions
In a tightly contested boys basketball affair Friday night at West Carter High School, the hosting West Carter Comets bookended the game with defense and key scoring runs. The Comet’s have enjoyed some good stretches this season but have been waiting for a full 32-minutes of intensity. Lots of...
