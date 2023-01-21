ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

waer.org

Loved ones remember Brexi as a friend and leader at memorial service

About 150 people turned out Sunday to pay tribute to11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who was shot and killed in a drive-by while walking home from a Syracuse convenience store last week. The dozens of classmates, teachers, friends and loved ones engaged in song and prayer at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church to honor the middle school honors student they knew as Brexi.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York Post

New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself

An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

'Zero red flags:' Baldwinsville dad investigated twice before murder of Ava Wood

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — On Friday Morning, a mother contacted Baldwinsville Police to check in on her estranged husband and their daughter at his home on 6 Triangle Place in the Village of Baldwinsville; they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood dead, with investigators determining on the scene it was likely a murder-suicide carried out by Christopher.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sunday service held in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — Friends, family, and members of our community gathered for a service in memory of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Sunday, January 22nd. It took place at the Anthony of Padua Church on Midland Avenue. Torres-Ortiz was a student and class president at STEM Syracuse Blodgett Middle School.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Damar Thompson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff

Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

Missing Penfield teen found

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
PENFIELD, NY
localsyr.com

Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY

Community Policy