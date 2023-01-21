Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the AlarmJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
waer.org
Loved ones remember Brexi as a friend and leader at memorial service
About 150 people turned out Sunday to pay tribute to11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who was shot and killed in a drive-by while walking home from a Syracuse convenience store last week. The dozens of classmates, teachers, friends and loved ones engaged in song and prayer at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church to honor the middle school honors student they knew as Brexi.
New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself
An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
cnycentral.com
'Zero red flags:' Baldwinsville dad investigated twice before murder of Ava Wood
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — On Friday Morning, a mother contacted Baldwinsville Police to check in on her estranged husband and their daughter at his home on 6 Triangle Place in the Village of Baldwinsville; they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood dead, with investigators determining on the scene it was likely a murder-suicide carried out by Christopher.
cnycentral.com
Well-known forensic artist raises profile of Syracuse crime victim Brexialee Torres Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jonny Castro, a Philadelphia police officer, has people send him news articles from all over the country. The crimes are different, but there is something about the victim that is almost always the same: they are rarely known or celebrated beyond the community in which they died.
cnycentral.com
Sunday service held in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — Friends, family, and members of our community gathered for a service in memory of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Sunday, January 22nd. It took place at the Anthony of Padua Church on Midland Avenue. Torres-Ortiz was a student and class president at STEM Syracuse Blodgett Middle School.
cnycentral.com
From crowd surfing to guilty plea: Recapping recent path of Baldwinsville superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — It all started with the video that surfaced after the Baldwinsville homecoming football game on Friday night in Oct. Baldwinsville police arrested superintendent Jason Thomson after students told school leaders they smelled alcohol on him at the game. He was eventually pulled over after police saw...
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
localsyr.com
SPD: “Investigation progressing” into shooting death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will only say their investigation into the shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz is progressing. So far police have said nothing about any arrests in this case. Her death is still top of mind for many in the community. Snow covered her memorial...
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Brexialee Torres-Ortiz remembered in church service for her kindness, ‘smile no one can take away’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 50 people packed into a small Near West Side church Saturday night for a service dedicated to Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Syracuse. Friends, family and community members filed into Ministerio Unidos Marcando La...
cnycentral.com
Former teacher of Brexialle Torres Ortiz makes winter hats to support her family
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The former teacher of Brexialle Torres Ortiz , the 11-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Monday, January 16th, is making winter hats to help support the family. Syracuse City School District teacher, Taylor Sourwine, is the co-owner SYR Clothing Co. and has...
Baldwinsville cheer competition held day after student’s death: ‘This one is for you, Ava’ (256 photos)
Baldwinsville’s junior varsity cheerleading team huddled together before their routine during Saturday’s Bling It On Competition at Charles W. Baker High School. “This one is for you, Ava,” they said as they broke the huddle. The cheer competition was held just one day after Ava Wood, a...
2 charged following shooting in Endicott
Following a shots fired incident, a Syracuse man and an Endicott man were taken into custody by the Endicott Police Department.
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Missing Penfield teen found
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
localsyr.com
Onon. Co. Sheriff and B’Ville Police Chief over death in Baldwinsville
(WSYR-TV) — You can watch live, at 12 p.m., Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley and Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck hold a press conference at the Baldwinsville Police Department. The press conference is regarding a death investigation in the Village of Baldwinsville today, January 20.
localsyr.com
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Man arrested after hitting woman in face with hammer in Syracuse, robbing her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after police say he hit a woman in the face with a hammer and robbed her in Syracuse. William Hunt, 23, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the Nov. 18 robbery at 1540 E. Genesee St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Comments / 0