An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO