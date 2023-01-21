ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

OPINION: Groton councilors rejected the savior of Downing Cottage

By David Collins
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Adsut_0kMoDFq300

For those who followed the saving of Mystic’s Downing Cottage, after the intervention by state historic preservation rescuers, it is heartening to see a restoration now under way.

The original cottage, with its distinctive double bay windows and gable dormer, has been lifted and moved temporarily to the back of the lot, while a new foundation is laid.

That historic facade will be back in place soon and hopefully gracing Gravel Street for many more decades to come.

The fresh work reminds me of the despicable way four Groton councilors treated the person I would say is probably the most responsible for saving the cottage.

A Gang of Four on the Town Council ― Melinda Cassiere, Bruce Jones, Rachel Franco and Juan Melendez ― last month twisted themselves into some procedural contortions to reject the recommendation of their own council appointments committee to give John Goodrich full membership on the Historic District Commission.

They voted him down ― a plan obviously scripted before the meeting ― and chose someone else.

Goodrich, to my mind, is the hero of the Downing Cottage rescue story, although, to my knowledge, he has never sought any credit.

It was Goodrich, serving as a non-voting alternate member of the historic commission, who first dropped a dime on the commission, calling in the press.

Goodrich emailed me to warn that the commissioners were preparing to vote to allow the demolition of the remarkable cottage, an architectural highlight of the much-photographed Gravel Street, in the heart of the protected historic district.

I wrote about it as soon as I could, but not until after a majority of the commissioners had, in a complete dereliction of their duties of preserving important buildings in the district, voted to allow the cottage to be torn down.

And so began a campaign, essentially launched by Goodrich, that included state preservationists, who collected thousands of signatures on a save Downing Cottage petition drive and prepared to enlist the attorney general in a lawsuit to stop the demolition.

They finally brokered an agreement in which the owners agreed to raise up but save the original structure.

No one, including me, would have paid any attention had Goodrich not spoken up. The cottage would almost certainly be gone today.

The Gang of Four on the Town Council last month, after an unusual pulling of individual names off a list of volunteer citizens being recommended by the appointments committee for service on town boards, voted separately on Goodrich and denied him a permanent spot on the commission.

Before voting, they heard reasons why Goodrich, who has a preservation-related degree and is restoring his own 18th Century house, should be appointed. Not one of the cowardly Gang of Four, though, gave a reason for rejecting the unanimous recommendation of the council’s appointment committee.

I have never met Goodrich. I’ve had some email and phone conversations with him because he was active in two other issues in town, preventing the sale of the Mystic Oral School to a convicted criminal and stopping the controversial data center plan.

The Gang of Four included councilors who, even as alarmed citizens were lobbying the governor to try to stop the imminent sale of the Oral School, voted to keep the council from discussing the issue.

Maybe they rejected Goodrich because he opposed the data center and the sale of the Oral School. But who knows, since they wouldn’t say.

Goodrich is a Republican, and I probably disagree with more of his political opinions than I can imagine. But I can’t think of anyone more qualified to serve on the town’s historic commission.

I hope Groton voters, especially those who appreciate the freshly-restored Downing Cottage, remember the council’s Gang of Four, when they get their own chance to reject candidates, in the voting booth.

Unlike the councilors who should have, they don’t need to explain themselves.

This is the opinion of David Collins

d.collins@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishersisland.net

Job Posting: Fishers Island School District Clerk

Job Title: Fishers Island Union Free School District Clerk. Works directly with the Board of Education and Superintendent to publish annual meeting and special vote notices and documentation. Conducts annual meeting and special votes in accordance with New York State Education Law. Recruits electors of inspection for annual meeting and...
FISHERS ISLAND, NY
trumbulltimes.com

East Haven economic development director resigns, town attorney says

EAST HAVEN — Jamie Cuticello, the town's director of economic development and director of administration and management, has resigned from his positions, Town Attorney Michael Luzzi said Friday morning. Luzzi didn't specify why or when Cuticello submitted his resignation to the town. On Thursday, East Haven Town Councilwoman Samantha...
EAST HAVEN, CT
independentri.com

Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Yale Daily News

“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives

Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Health care workers in CT calling for better staffing levels

HARTFORD — Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers, joined unionized hospital professionals and leading state lawmakers on Monday calling for more staff and better safety measures at a time when nurse burn-out and high patient ratios are threatening patients and staff alike. During an...
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Block Island Times

Objections to Ballard’s CRMC application

Responses are rolling in to the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council regarding Ballard’s Inn Realty’s application for an outdoor stage and four tiki bars, which the applicant deems are “temporary mobile structures.” The application also asks to establish a perimeter on the beach adjacent to Ballard’s where the bars would be allowed.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
progressivegrocer.com

How Grocers Can Add Composting to Their Sustainability Initiatives

When it comes to sustainability objectives, consumers want grocers to walk the walk as well as talk the talk. By that standard, Cingari Family ShopRite has certainly been successful, particularly in relation to its composting activities. Progressive Grocer recently caught up with Dominick Cingari, VP and supervisor of pharmacy, nonfoods, and health and beauty at the Connecticut-based family-owned company, to find out how the independent retailer became involved in recycling organic matter like food into fertilizer.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
connecticutcallboard.com

Auditions: Actors Needed in W. Hartford

Actors must be available for dress rehearsal 4-13-23 and the two performances on 4-14 and 4-15. Rehearsals will be scheduled with the individual directors after casting is complete. When: Auditions are Tuesday, Jan 24th. Sign in upon arrival. Please arrive in time to be ready to audition by 6:30. Location:...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
pmq.com

How Tony Tolli Turned Modern Apizza into a New Haven Icon

At first glance, Antonio “Tony” Tolli’s origin story might seem a little backwards for the pizza industry. He was born in Plainville, Connecticut, and raised in Italy (instead of the other way around). But upon returning to his birth state, he earned his place in American pizza history all the same with the now-legendary Modern Apizza.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
5K+
Followers
260
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy