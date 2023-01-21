ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Police investigating racist graffiti, flyers in Loudoun County

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are investigating incidents of racist graffiti and flyers found across Loudoun County.

On the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 19, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of white supremacy flyers being left on driveways on Sagle Road in the Purcellville area, Hamilton Station Road in the Hamilton area and Waterford Creek Circle in the Waterford area.

Police searched the areas in which the flyers were reported to have been seen and found a total of around 50. Police are asking anyone in the area who may have video surveillance of these flyers being distributed is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, racist and anti-Semitic writing was found in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School on Jan. 19. The next day, racist writing was found in a bathroom at Heritage High School.

The Leesburg Police Department said they are working with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to investigate these incidents. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.

