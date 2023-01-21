ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
Man shot and killed in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell. Hopewell Police say they were called to the area around 1:12 a.m. on Jan. 23 for the report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found 26-year-old Teandrey Taylor, of Hopewell, with gunshot wounds.
Gas prices going up in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
