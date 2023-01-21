Read full article on original website
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
What happened before a Henrico officer allegedly killed a man on I-64?
The trial for a Henrico Police officer who was charged with killing a man on Interstate 64 in 2021 began on Monday.
One man possibly injured after Henrico robbery ended in gunfire
One man was possibly injured on Sunday evening after an attempted robbery ended in gunfire in Henrico.
Teenage Henrico boy pleads guilty to murdering 13-year-old Lucia Bremer
A teenage boy charged with shooting and killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer as she was walking home from school in Henrico County in 2021 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday, Jan. 23.
6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Caroline County have launched an animal cruelty investigation after multiple puppies were found abandoned in a wooded area. The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 15, six puppies were found discarded in a wooded area off Cedar Fork Road. The puppies were found...
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
Chesterfield Police looking for wanted fugitives
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.
Why your Dominion Energy bill likely costs more this billing cycle
Numerous viewers have been contacting the CBS 6 Problem Solvers about their astronomical December energy bills.
Crash on I-95 sends Henrico Police officer to hospital, driver charged
According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to I-95 South near the Belvidere Street/Chamberlayne Avenue exit just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Vigil honors man, woman killed in Hopewell 'rolling gun battle'
"Folks came out to show the community, show the family they are not alone and I think the family found comfort in that,” Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke said.
Driver crashes stolen car into Richmond school then runs away
Authorities are investigating after a young man crashed a stolen car into the side of a Richmond school.
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
Body recovered from Isle of Wight retention pond was missing Newport News man
CARROLLTON, Va. — Officials confirm that a body found in an Isle of Wight County retention pond was of a Newport News man who was last seen on New Year's Eve in Suffolk. Deputies in Isle of Wight County said the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard on Friday morning.
Missing 15-year-old girl found, Chesterfield police say
The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently searching for a missing teenage girl who left home without her required medication.
Shot fired into Richmond home: 'They ain't going to do nothing till we dead'
A Richmond mother who lives with her son at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in South Richmond said she was angry, exhausted, and scared after someone fired a bullet into her apartment.
Man shot and killed in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell. Hopewell Police say they were called to the area around 1:12 a.m. on Jan. 23 for the report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found 26-year-old Teandrey Taylor, of Hopewell, with gunshot wounds.
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond
Deputies say a body has been found in a retention pond in Isle of Wight Friday.
