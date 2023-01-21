Read full article on original website
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275
While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
American Pickers' Danielle Colby Is Holding Out Hope For A Spin-Off
There are a couple of reasons why "American Pickers" has maintained such a sizable fan base over the years. First and foremost, people want to see what unique treasures the crew stumbles upon next. Since the show debuted in 2010, the team has come across plenty of weird, wacky items, from vintage motorcycles to antique Coca-Cola signs. Mike Wolfe and crew have a soft spot for old toys and ancient car parts that just need a little tender love and care to start working again.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Inside the Magic
Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End
A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
Inside The Chrisley's New Prison Life: Todd's Name-Brand Snacks, Deodorant & Meds More Expensive Than Julie's Generic Picks
Todd and Julie Chrisley have checked into their separate prisons — and RadarOnline.com has discovered that the family's patriarch will be living better than his wife when it comes to commissary behind bars, but only if he can cough up the money. As this outlet reported, Todd checked into FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence on Tuesday. Julie turned herself in at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for her 7-year sentence. RadarOnline.com obtained the Chrisley Knows Best stars' prison commissary list, which shows Todd will have more snacks, hygiene, clothing, and miscellaneous options, but...
5 of the Biggest Wild Hogs Ever Taken by Hunters
America’s pig problem is primarily one of overabundance. The estimated 6 million hogs running wild in 35 U.S. states are prodigious breeders with few natural predators and an ability to adapt to a wide range of conditions—the classic definition of an invasive species. Threatening property, domestic livestock, wildlife and, in some cases, people, feral swine have overwhelmed efforts by game and agriculture departments—and hunters—to reduce their numbers.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Barbara Walters’ daughter sold her Florida getaway after dementia diagnosis
The Florida retreat that Barbara Walters purchased in 2014 — the same year she announced her retirement — was put on the market shortly after her dementia diagnosis took a turn for the worst. Walters, a broadcast media legend who passed away at age 93 just before the...
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Two rare coins sell for $17,800 online after bidding war – exact features to look for in your spare change
RARE coins can cause intense bidding wars to break out among collectors. And one seller recently listed a duo of coins that have now sold for a whopping $17,800. While this amount may sound surprising, it's nothing coin collectors aren't used to. A single coin can go for as much...
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Former US Navy fighter pilot explains why TOPGUN fines aviators $5 each time they quote the iconic 1986 film 'Top Gun' starring Tom Cruise
If a TOPGUN student says they are feeling "the need for speed," it'll cost them, but probably not for the reason you think.
I got a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill – it turned out to be worth thousands after I noticed a minor detail
A WOMAN bought a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill and it turned out to be worth thousands. Karen Mallet is the lucky lady who unknowingly bought a sought-after piece of art - a lithograph created by famous American artist Alexander Calder. Mallet was shopping at a Goodwill in...
Outsider.com
