Las Vegas, NV

Looper

The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275

While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
Looper

American Pickers' Danielle Colby Is Holding Out Hope For A Spin-Off

There are a couple of reasons why "American Pickers" has maintained such a sizable fan base over the years. First and foremost, people want to see what unique treasures the crew stumbles upon next. Since the show debuted in 2010, the team has come across plenty of weird, wacky items, from vintage motorcycles to antique Coca-Cola signs. Mike Wolfe and crew have a soft spot for old toys and ancient car parts that just need a little tender love and care to start working again.
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
AMARILLO, TX
RadarOnline

Inside The Chrisley's New Prison Life: Todd's Name-Brand Snacks, Deodorant & Meds More Expensive Than Julie's Generic Picks

Todd and Julie Chrisley have checked into their separate prisons — and RadarOnline.com has discovered that the family's patriarch will be living better than his wife when it comes to commissary behind bars, but only if he can cough up the money. As this outlet reported, Todd checked into FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence on Tuesday. Julie turned herself in at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for her 7-year sentence. RadarOnline.com obtained the Chrisley Knows Best stars' prison commissary list, which shows Todd will have more snacks, hygiene, clothing, and miscellaneous options, but...
PENSACOLA, FL
Field & Stream

5 of the Biggest Wild Hogs Ever Taken by Hunters

America’s pig problem is primarily one of overabundance. The estimated 6 million hogs running wild in 35 U.S. states are prodigious breeders with few natural predators and an ability to adapt to a wide range of conditions—the classic definition of an invasive species. Threatening property, domestic livestock, wildlife and, in some cases, people, feral swine have overwhelmed efforts by game and agriculture departments—and hunters—to reduce their numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
