Settlement reached in two lawsuits filed against Aiken man over rental home recordings

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
Buy Now Rhett Riviere was arrested on in July and charged with two counts of first offense voyeurism. Riviere was previously arrested and charged with one count of first offense voyeurism in 2021 and has been sued six times over the alleged voyeurism. Four of the suits have likely been settled.  Aiken Standard File Photo

Two more lawsuits filed against a member of a prominent Winter Colony family have been settled.

Deborah Barbier, Wesley Few and Ryan Beasley, attorneys for a Greenville woman, filed court documents dismissing the woman's claims against Rhett Riviere on Dec. 20, 2022.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

The woman's claims were made in lawsuits filed in April 2021 and June 2022.

In April 2021, the Greenville woman filed suit against Riviere, a company he owned (Chase Enterprises), Riviere's former live-in girlfriend and Airbnb after she was allegedly recorded without her permission in mid-May 2019 by Riviere in a Third Avenue home rented through Airbnb.

The woman alleged in an amended complaint all the defendants were negligent, responsible for the injuries she suffered by being recorded and violated the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act.

She alleged Riviere intentionally inflicted emotional distress on her, wrongfully intruded into her private affairs and constructively defrauded her.

The woman alleged Airbnb was negligent in allowing Riviere to rent out his home on the service, the company was vicariously liable for Riviere's invasion of her privacy and Airbnb constructively defrauded her.

One of the documents filed Dec. 20, 2022, dismisses with prejudice – the claims can't be made again – the woman's claims against Riviere and his company.

Riviere's former live-in girlfriend denied the allegations made against her in the amended complaint and asked the court to dismiss the claims made against her.

Airbnb has not yet responded to the allegations.

In June 2022, the woman filed a second suit against Riviere over his transfer of a property on Grace Avenue known as the Seahorse Cottage to a limited liability company in order to satisfy the provisions of a settlement agreement made with another woman who sued him in August 2020.

The Greenville woman asked the court to transfer the property back to Riviere and to issue a writ of attachment to secure the property for payment of a future judgment.

The court document filed Dec. 20, 2022, dismisses the woman's claims with prejudice and ends the suit.

A woman who stayed with the Greenville woman in the Third Avenue home sued Riviere in February 2021.

That suit, too, was dismissed with prejudice on Oct. 11, 2021.

The second suit filed by the Greenville woman alleges that Riviere paid a "not insubstantial sum of money" to resolve the February 2021 suit.

A couple allegedly recorded without their permission in 2001 sued Riviere on Nov. 14, 2022.

That suit remains pending as of late morning Friday.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Riviere in 2021 and 2022 over the recordings.

On June 2, 2021, Riviere was charged with two counts of first-offense voyeurism for recording the women in the Third Avenue home in May 2019.

First-offense voyeurism is a misdemeanor, and those found guilty face up to three years in jail, a fine of up to $500 or both.

Those charges remain pending on a 180-day track as of late morning Friday.

On July 28, 2022, Riviere was charged with two additional counts of first-offense voyeurism for recording the couple in 2001.

Those charges also remain pending and on a 180-day track.

