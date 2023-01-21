KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ girls’ basketball team picked up a solid win on Friday night as it held off the Grafton Bearcats, 53-44, inside the Castle. Preston put together one of its better shooting performances of the year at 14 of 31 from the field (42.5 percent). Though the game featured a ton of free throws — 62 combined between the two teams — the lack of a rhythm in the action didn’t rattle the Knights at the line as they were 16 of 24 at the charity stripe while Grafton was just 17 of 38.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO