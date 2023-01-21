Read full article on original website
Who will call football plays for West Virginia in 2023?
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- When plays don't work, fan focus immediately turns to those who are calling them. Although there may be many reasons they don't gain yardage, be it lack of talent, errors in execution or failure to mesh personnel and scheme, the blame almost always centers on the coaches making the decisions in the heat of the moment.
Fairmont Senior keeps No. 1 Class AAA boys ranking; North Marion still No. 2 in girls
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s officially No. 1 at No. 2 in Class AAA boys basketball on Saturday. Fairmont Senior (six first-place votes, 96 points) retained the top slot in the Associated Press poll, released Monday afternoon, while Shady Spring (three first-place votes, 92 points) lurks second ahead of their rematch of last year’s state championship game.
Ripley moves to 12-0 with win over Grafton
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The perfection continues for Ripley boys’ basketball. The Vikings took down Grafton Saturday night inside the Ripley Health Center, 78-43, to move their record to 12-0 on the season.
Freels on fire late, North Marion puts away persistent Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Emma Freels was feeling it (Freel-ing it?) in the fourth quarter. The North Marion guard scored eight of her team’s points in a row and 12 in all in the fourth quarter, helping stretch a slim five-point lead into a 60-44 victory over the Bridgeport Indians on Monday night.
South Harrison's Burnside, Bridgeport's Reep honored after clutch weeks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a key week for both of their teams, South Harrison’s Noah Burnside and Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep came through. Burnside scored 27 points, including a key free throw, in the Hawks’ 54-51 win over Lincoln on Monday. then followed that up with 19 points the following day at Webster County.
Lady Knights top Bearcats, 53-44
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ girls’ basketball team picked up a solid win on Friday night as it held off the Grafton Bearcats, 53-44, inside the Castle. Preston put together one of its better shooting performances of the year at 14 of 31 from the field (42.5 percent). Though the game featured a ton of free throws — 62 combined between the two teams — the lack of a rhythm in the action didn’t rattle the Knights at the line as they were 16 of 24 at the charity stripe while Grafton was just 17 of 38.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sees no snow days so far
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanks to a mild start to the winter, Harrison County Schools has had no snow days thus far. This is thanks to snowfall totals that have been below average for Clarksburg, measuring just 2.82 inches of total precipitation for the month compared to an average of 3.38 inches.
Excess levy renewal, fire department fees proposed in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Renewal of an excess levy to maintain several city of Bridgeport services will be on this June’s municipal election ballot. City Council members formally resolved during Monday’s regular meeting to have voters decide if funding will continue to be used to maintain, operate and improve public safety, stormwater management, construction, maintenance and repair to sidewalks, street resurfacing, as well as both parks and recreation and library operations.
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
Calendar of Events for Tuesday
Jan. 24-28 Book & CD sale, Bridgeport Public Library. Books and music CDs for 25 cents each. Buy one bag for $3, get second bag free. Other items priced as marked. 304-842-8248.
