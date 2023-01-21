ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ole Miss offers stud defensive lineman from Alabama

Ole Miss stepped across the state lines to offer four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman on Saturday. Cheatham is out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. The 6-4, 265-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama's 2-24 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
OXFORD, MS
Red and Black

Georgia loses linebacker transfer to Alabama

Another offseason, another Bulldog heads off to Tuscaloosa, as linebacker Trezman Marshall announced his transfer to Alabama on Jan. 19. He made the announcement on Instagram. Marshall is a former four-star from Georgia’s 2019 signee class. While a talented player, Marshall fell down the rotation to younger linebackers like Smael Mondon Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Mondon and Dumas-Johnson are both expected to return next season, alongside the rest of Georgia’s inside linebacker room.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

No. 25 Arkansas beats Ole Miss, 69-57

No. 25 Arkansas desperately needed to get back in the win column and did exactly that on Saturday with a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks move to 13-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play and have taken the important first step in putting a recent rough stretch in the rearview mirror.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Arkansas

TJ Lindsey is a six-foot-five, 250-pound, three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He is from Bryant, Arkansas, where he plays for Bryant High School. The Bryant Hornets finished the 2022 season 12-0 and were champions of class 7A in Arkansas, the highest classification in Arkansas. LSU is thin at the defensive line, so Lindsey would be a very nice addition to the 2024 recruiting class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Herald News

Alabama: The University of Alabama

- National party scene rank: #4 - Location: Tuscaloosa, AL - Acceptance rate: 80% - Net price: $20,518 The best parties at the University of Alabama are built on two pillars: Greek life and Alabama Crimson Tide football. Tailgating is a popular game day activity and UA has boasted the largest fraternity and sorority memberships in the U.S. since 2011.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Arkansas lands major transfer addition Trajan Jeffcoat

Arkansas landed a major transfer addition on Sunday when former Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat went public with his decision. The 6-4, 269-pound senior from South Carolina was initially expected to choose the Gamecocks prior to visiting the Razorbacks over the weekend. Jeffcoat, who was reportedly expected to remain at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy