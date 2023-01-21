Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ole Miss offers stud defensive lineman from Alabama
Ole Miss stepped across the state lines to offer four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman on Saturday. Cheatham is out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. The 6-4, 265-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama's 2-24 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
Red and Black
Georgia loses linebacker transfer to Alabama
Another offseason, another Bulldog heads off to Tuscaloosa, as linebacker Trezman Marshall announced his transfer to Alabama on Jan. 19. He made the announcement on Instagram. Marshall is a former four-star from Georgia’s 2019 signee class. While a talented player, Marshall fell down the rotation to younger linebackers like Smael Mondon Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Mondon and Dumas-Johnson are both expected to return next season, alongside the rest of Georgia’s inside linebacker room.
No. 25 Arkansas beats Ole Miss, 69-57
No. 25 Arkansas desperately needed to get back in the win column and did exactly that on Saturday with a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks move to 13-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play and have taken the important first step in putting a recent rough stretch in the rearview mirror.
LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Arkansas
TJ Lindsey is a six-foot-five, 250-pound, three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He is from Bryant, Arkansas, where he plays for Bryant High School. The Bryant Hornets finished the 2022 season 12-0 and were champions of class 7A in Arkansas, the highest classification in Arkansas. LSU is thin at the defensive line, so Lindsey would be a very nice addition to the 2024 recruiting class.
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
LSU offers 3-star Mississippi DL who is trending toward Ole Miss
Kamron Beavers is a six-foot-four, 323-pound, three-star defensive lineman from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Bay Springs, Mississippi where he plays for Bay Springs high school. The Bay Springs Bulldogs finished the 2022 season 14-1 and won the 1A state championship. Beavers is listed as a three-star by On3, and Ole Miss is a 70% favorite to land him.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 69-57 win over the Ole Miss Rebels inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 13-6 on the year and 2-5 in conference play. The Hogs led by three before pulling away in the second...
Alabama: The University of Alabama
- National party scene rank: #4 - Location: Tuscaloosa, AL - Acceptance rate: 80% - Net price: $20,518 The best parties at the University of Alabama are built on two pillars: Greek life and Alabama Crimson Tide football. Tailgating is a popular game day activity and UA has boasted the largest fraternity and sorority memberships in the U.S. since 2011.
Arkansas lands major transfer addition Trajan Jeffcoat
Arkansas landed a major transfer addition on Sunday when former Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat went public with his decision. The 6-4, 269-pound senior from South Carolina was initially expected to choose the Gamecocks prior to visiting the Razorbacks over the weekend. Jeffcoat, who was reportedly expected to remain at...
LSU basketball drops sixth in a row to No. 9 Tennessee
The rough patch continued for LSU on Saturday. Hosting No. 9. , LSU lost its sixth straight game. It’s the fifth in a row the Tigers have dropped by double-digits. The game was out of reach at half, with LSU scoring just 22 points in the first 20 minutes.
Comments / 0