Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
This Family-Friendly Day of Fun in Rockland Will Be Doggy-Themed!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Red Sox Fans Certainly Will Love What Top Prospect Had To Say About Future In Boston
Things are looking up for the Red Sox heading into 2023
Former Astros First Baseman Gurriel Close to Signing With New Team
A new report suggests that former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is close to signing with the Miami Marlins.
Kevin Youkilis will be NESN’s primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2023, Lou Merloni set to join
Will Middlebrooks will also join NESN's booth for Red Sox games in 2023 following the retirement of longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley in October. Like the Red Sox themselves, NESN had to fill some significant holes in its lineup this offseason. But unlike the Red Sox, whose roster-building approach sometimes...
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Around The AL Central: Twins And Royals Make Big Acquisitions
The Minnesota Twins trade for Pablo Lopez and the Kansas City Royals sign Aroldis Chapman.
NBC Sports
Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning
The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
CBS Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno decides against selling team, cites 'unfinished business' of winning World Series
During the latter portion of the 2022 season and throughout this entire offseason, the expectation in the baseball world was the Angels would have a new owner here in the upcoming months. Instead, current owner Arte Moreno has decided against selling the team. The decision was announced, officially, Monday afternoon.
FOX Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Monday that he is ending the "exploratory process" of selling the franchise and will continue ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we had unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the...
NBC Sports
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams exit game vs. Raptors with injuries
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both left Saturday's Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors game due to injuries. Smart rolled his right ankle late in the second quarter and immediately signaled to the bench. He didn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor by Celtics trainers.
Royals Sign Camargo to Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals sign Johan Camargo to Minor League deal.
Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired
The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary. Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
NBC Sports
Belt eager for fresh start after life-changing Giants tenure
Brandon Belt has nothing but love and admiration for his former teammates and the entire Giants organization. After signing a one-year, $9 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Jan. 9, the longtime Giants first baseman joined KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" last Wednesday, where he was asked about how difficult it was in deciding to leave the organization after 12 seasons with San Francisco.
Alex Anthopoulos discusses Braves’ shortstop situation
The Braves watched Dansby Swanson depart in free agency this winter. They’ll enter the season with something of a question mark at shortstop for the first time in six years as a result. As things stand, shortstop looks like a two-man battle between young infielder Vaughn Grissom and utilityman...
Yardbarker
Report: Chip Caray leaving the Braves for St. Louis
The Caray family has been around baseball for the last century. Chip’s grandfather, Harry Caray, was the longtime voice of the Cardinals, and Chip’s father, Skip Caray, was a legend in Braves Country. As O’Brien notes, Chip Caray has been the play-by-play announcer in Atlanta since 2005 and...
NBC Sports
Report: MRI confirms high ankle sprain for Patrick Mahomes
While X-rays were negative on Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle, the Chiefs quarterback underwent more tests on Sunday. The results were encouraging for Kansas City. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, an MRI confirmed Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain and that Mahomes did not have any other significant damage. As...
NBC Sports
Everything you need to know about new Wizard Kendrick Nunn
The Washington Wizards traded fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in exchange for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks. Los Angeles signed the 27-year-old to a two-year mid-level exception contract in August of 2021, meaning the Wizards will have Nunn through the remainder of this season for $5.25 million. The three draft picks Washington acquired in the trade are second-rounders in 2023 (via Chicago), 2028 and 2029.
NBC Sports
Jets sign Will Parks to one-year deal
The Jets have signed safety Will Parks on one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Parks bounced between the practice squad and active roster all season, playing 14 games with three starts. He saw action on 210 defensive snaps and 148 on special teams. He made 17 tackles. Parks...
Comments / 0