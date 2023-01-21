Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
New York City woman, 21, disappeared after getting off the subway on New Year's Eve
Adamaruis 'Yuri' Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen on a Queens-bound N train. She got off at Queensboro Plaza around 11.15pm and has not been heard from since.
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
mansionglobal.com
Billionaire Carlos Slim’s New York City Megamansion Back on the Market for $80 Million
The opulent Beaux Arts-style townhouse on Manhattan’s tony Fifth Avenue belonging to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is back on the market, complete with an $80 million price tag. The landmarked Upper East Side property—directly across the street from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art—is the priciest townhouse...
Fox News Weatherman Savagely Beaten By “Teens” On New York Subway
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz was attacked on a New York City subway Sunday by a group of “children,” according to authorities and Klotz’s social media posts. “Last night, coming home from watching the Giants game at a bar on the subway, this older gentleman
NJ Democrat joins NY Republicans in congressional effort to sink NYC's congestion pricing
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) won't be smiling if New York launches its planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer has repeatedly criticized the program, which would toll drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street. [ more › ]
‘Tons’ of food gets tossed daily by NYC hotel because migrants won’t eat it
Nearly a ton of taxpayer-provided food gets tossed in the trash every day at a massive Manhattan hotel being used to house migrants — because they’d rather secretly cook their own meals on dangerous hot plates, a whistleblowing worker has revealed. Disturbing photos show garbage bags full of sandwiches and bagels awaiting disposal at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square, where the city pays a daily rate as high as $500 per room, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez told The Post. “It’s a crime to be throwing out so much food,” he said. Other images show a hotel room littered with empty...
Man who killed 8 people along NYC bike path "proud of his attack," prosecutor says
A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a "scene of destruction and horror" where "screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
AOL Corp
Stephen Hung From 'Bling Empire: New York' Once Bought 30 Rolls-Royces
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Pour yourself a glass of wine and throw that popcorn in the microwave, because the new Bling Empire spinoff is officially here. Bling Empire: New York dropped on Netflix on Jan. 20, and if you were a fan of the O.G. show, featuring the real-life versions of Crazy Rich Asians thriving in L.A., something tells me you’ll enjoy the east coast version.
iheart.com
Florida City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
Where Do New Yorkers Wish To Relocate To The Most?
This is the time of the year when some of us Northern U.S. residents wish we lived somewhere else. Winter is not our favorite time of year. We could do without the snow, ice, cold, etc. But there are many reasons why we stay, including our job, this is where...
Singer Suzanne Vega sells NYC co-op for $1.8M
Suzanne Vega has parted ways with her longtime Manhattan home — but she hasn’t gone far away. The “Luka” songwriter quietly sold her apartment of 17 years last month, making a small profit. Vega is known for her prolific musical career and, more locally, for being a celebrity “synonymous with the Upper West Side,” as one local publication remarked. The 63-year-old grew up in the neighborhood, went to college in the neighborhood, was inspired to write her hit track “Tom’s Diner” by the famous neighborhood restaurant and, until last month, called 37 W. 93rd St. her home. (Between childhood and the present,...
Gambino mobster Frank Camuso busted in sprawling NYC construction kickback scheme
A reputed Gambino captain was among two dozen people busted in a sprawling, multimillion-dollar construction kickback scheme that affected several significant high-rise construction projects in Manhattan, authorities said Wednesday. Frank Camuso, 59, was busted alongside ringleader Robert Baselice, who as the vice president of a construction management firm illegally steered property developers to subcontractors he was conspiring with, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. As part of the plot, Baselice gave inside info about competitors’ bids to his co-conspirators and directed subcontractors to raise their offers to an amount that would allow him to pocket a kickback. A portion of the payoff made...
The priciest thing sold at Twitter’s San Francisco HQ auction cost $100,000
A last-minute bidding war drove the price up to a six-figure sum.
Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz says NYC failing to protect subway riders after beatdown
The Fox News meteorologist who was pummeled by a gang of rowdy teens on a Manhattan subway train says City Hall is blowing it by failing to protect Big Apple straphangers. “I want someone to be held responsible,” weatherman Adam Klotz said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday. “Where is the structural change? Put some cops down there. I want [Mayor] Eric Adams to do something more long-term, that this wouldn’t happen to someone else.” Klotz, 37, was riding a No. 1 train home from a bar around 1:15 a.m. Sunday when he was jumped by a group of weed-smoking teenagers,...
Fox News weatherman says group of ‘kids’ beat him on NYC subway
Fox News Weatherman Adam Klotz on Sunday detailed an encounter on the New York City subway that left him with two black eyes, among other injuries. In a video posted to Instagram, Klotz claimed he was attacked by a group of teenagers on the New York City subway after watching a New York Giants game at a […]
‘Bling Empire’ State of Mind: Dorothy Wang Reflects on Her New Life in NYC
The last time viewers saw Dorothy Wang on screen, the socialite and “Bling Empire” star was packing up her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in New York City. TheWrap recently caught up with Wang ahead of the Jan. 20 premiere of “Bling Empire: New York,” a spin-off series that includes Wang and a new group of affluent Asian Americans in Manhattan.
constructiondive.com
Las Vegas Sands plans $4B casino development in Long Island, NY
Las Vegas Sands, a Paradise, Nevada-based casino and resort company, announced plans to develop a multi-billion-dollar flagship hospitality, entertainment and casino project on Long Island, New York, according to a company press release. The transaction, which still requires certain approvals, would grant the resort company control of up to 80...
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
