ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio takes next step towards carbon neutrality

SAN ANTONIO - The CPS energy board of trustees held a special meeting and passed a plan that shapes San Antonio's energy future - saying it improves reliability and affordability. With a 4-1 vote, the murky picture of San Antonio's energy future is getting a little clearer. And, for some,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Long-awaited trial begins for Air Force Major Andre McDonald

SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald began Monday. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28th, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on a charge of evidence...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!

SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Wandering pony reunited with owner

SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Dry January Mocktails

Zero proof cocktails are one of the many offerings at Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails. Bartender Steve Hatten with ways we can spice up our Dry January. ‘Dry January’ is an annual campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. The campaign, which began in the United Kingdom, is intended to help people break the habit of heavy drinking that can develop over the holiday season. It also aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of reducing alcohol consumption. During Dry January, participants are encouraged to drink non-alcoholic beverages and to reflect on their drinking habits. Many people who participate in Dry January report feeling healthier, more energized and more in control of their drinking habits as a result. It is also known as a sober January.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Children's Association for Maximum Potential

Summer is not just a time for fun, it's also the perfect opportunity to volunteer. The Children's Association for Maximum Potential or "CAMP" provides recreational opportunities for individuals with medical conditions or disabilities. Here to tell us more is Dianna Hopkins, chief development officer for CAMP. Children’s Association for Maximum...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Miss Black San Antonio

The African American community awareness projects group is recruiting talented young ladies between the ages 18-23 to audition for the Miss Black San Antonio Scholarship Pageant. Joining us with more is founder Glenetta Bierria, former Miss Black San Antonio Tishaun Miller Grant and contestant Kamira Greene. The Pageant is scheduled...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Head-on collision kills 7 people in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas - 7 people are dead and one child is injured after a head-on collision. The crash happened Sunday night near Buffalo Springs Road, North of New Braunfels. DPS investigators say a black Ford truck went the wrong way down FM 27-22 and struck a black Chrysler Aspen.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Enter the Film SA Competition for a chance to win $1000

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Film Commission announced Monday the launch of its annual "Film SA Contest.’. It is a film competition devoted to telling the story of the people, places, and shared experiences that make San Antonio such a vibrant city. It is open to young filmmakers ages 14 to 21.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New bar opens amidst N St. Mary's construction woes

The newest vibrant bar in San Antonio has opened on the N St. Mary's strip - yes, the same strip with establishments frustrated from prolonged construction. Vibras, a reggaeton inspired with pink flair bar, sits right at the corner of Kings Ct and N St. Mary's. Bar operator and partner, John Villanueva says getting people to "walk through the rubble," is tough.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Roe v. Wade 50th Anniversary, advocates march downtown San Antonio

As pro-life advocates take over downtown San Antonio on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people chant, "Pro Life, Choose Life! Pro Life, Choose Life!" The annual San Antonio March for Life organized by the San Antonio Coalition for Life, brought about families and people of all walks of life holding signs with the words, 'Choose Life.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free heart screenings for teenagers available this February

SAN ANTONIO - The organization, AugustHeart, will be providing free heart screenings to teenagers to identify selected heart abnormalities in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death coming this February. On February 23rd from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. teenagers will be able to be screened at...
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA receives more funding to continue the 'McNair Scholars Program'

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced it has been selected to receive funding to continue the McNair Scholars Program. It is a program offered by the U.S. Department of Education and this marks the 25th year UTSA has taken part. The program admits college...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Pro-choice rally in San Antonio on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

SAN ANTONIO – Community residents and leaders gathered for a pro-choice rally on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Local activists, grassroots organizations, unions, and more came together to make their voices heard for abortion rights. Although the Supreme Court removed the federal right to an abortion, pro-abortionists...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy