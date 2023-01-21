ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
Yardbarker

Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen

It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job

Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Miami Dolphins Fire Coach

Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback

This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction from Monday. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

PFF’s most underrated prospects in 2023 NFL Draft that could interest Falcons

The Falcons found a gem in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Tyler Allgier. The BYU product broke the franchise rookie rushing record while only assuming a bulk of the carries for about half of the season. He looks primed to lead Atlanta’s backfield for years to come, and there could be another underrated prospect on the horizon for the Falcons. Here are Pro Football Focus’ top 10 most underrated prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft that should interest Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith:
ATLANTA, GA
dallasexpress.com

Top Local NFL Draft Prospects

The 2022-23 college football season has come and gone, as has the deadline for players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are the players from local colleges who are currently ranked as top 100 prospects by experts across the country. TCU Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston. Year: Junior. CBS:...
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy