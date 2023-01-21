ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Larger Crypto Market on Track to Grow Despite FTX Collapse, Global Recession Fears

Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, has fallen from a high of nearly $70,000, which it reached in late 2022, to just over $20,000 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto-asset by market cap and the largest smart contract platform, has fallen from a high of around $4,000 to about $1,300. Overall, the digital asset market has shed trillions of dollars in market cap due to socio-economic uncertainty resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unprecedented levels of inflation, and the post-COVID social and economic issues.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Impressive Growth in January Alone, Beating Ethereum (ETH): Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Prominent Tesla Investor Compares Bitcoin to Cockroach

Prominent Tesla investor Ross Gerber believes that Bitcoin is here to stay after the largest cryptocurrency managed to defy the odds yet again with its spectacular performance in January. Taking to Twitter this morning, Gerber The co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management wrote: “Another fun day...
cryptoslate.com

Differentiating Bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market: Part 1

Initially, the term “crypto asset” meant bitcoin and nothing else. However, the sector has experienced massive expansion by creating thousands of alternative crypto assets and tokens over the past decade. And while all of this activity was made possible by the Bitcoin network’s seminal use of blockchain technology, the reality is the intended utility of bitcoin is quite different from basically every other crypto use case.
u.today

Is Rally on Ethereum (ETH), BNB, Bitcoin and Others Over? Crypto Market Review, Jan. 20

crowdfundinsider.com

Pine Labs Enters UAE to Enable Fintech Platform for Banks, Merchants

Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. Pine Labs will partner local banks and financial institutions in the region “to help them serve their merchant partners better.”. Banks in the UAE will “benefit from a simple and easy-to-use technology...
bitcoinist.com

Why Crypto Software Company ConsenSys Is Sacking Nearly 100 Staff

New York City-headquartered ConsenSys, the crypto software firm and parent company behind MetaMask, is sacking 11% of its personnel, Reuters reported, Thursday. Even though 2023 is barely a month old, the digital currency sector has already undergone a number of ups and downs. The crypto market lost about $2 trillion...
crowdfundinsider.com

Ethereum L2 Blockchain Scaling Solutions: PARSIQ Launches Tsunami API on Arbitrum One

PARSIQ has launched its “blazing” fast Tsunami API on Arbitrum One. The Layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution has already “attracted a strong community of users and developers — with Tsunami API, builders can access instant real-time and historical data providing advanced querying functionality and vital monitoring solutions across the ecosystem.”
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Web3: Masa Ethereum Virtual Machine Compatible Soulbound Identity Protocol Mainnet Now Live

Masa, the first Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Soulbound identity protocol, announced its mainnet launch on the Ethereum network. The mainnet launch of Masa Soulbound Identity “brings a standardized on-chain Soulbound Token protocol and infrastructure to power the web3 economy.”. The mainnet launch “empowers users to mint a variety of...
PYMNTS

Silvergate and Signature Banks Tap FHLB Funds for Crypto Lending

Two cryptocurrency-sector banks have turned to the federal mortgage system to ease customer withdrawals. Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank have borrowed billions from Federal Home Loan Banks, the system created to back mortgage lending during the Great Depression, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Saturday (Jan. 21). Signature borrowed nearly...
crowdfundinsider.com

Yield App Shares On-Chain Finance Roadmap for Haven1 Network

Yield App has announced its roadmap to incubate Haven1, a Layer 1 and EVM-compatible blockchain that “addresses the industry’s growing demand for secure, on-chain finance through its proof of authority (PoA) consensus mechanism.”. Set to launch in 2024, the network is “developed by the highly experienced team behind...

