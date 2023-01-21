Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Larger Crypto Market on Track to Grow Despite FTX Collapse, Global Recession Fears
Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, has fallen from a high of nearly $70,000, which it reached in late 2022, to just over $20,000 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto-asset by market cap and the largest smart contract platform, has fallen from a high of around $4,000 to about $1,300. Overall, the digital asset market has shed trillions of dollars in market cap due to socio-economic uncertainty resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unprecedented levels of inflation, and the post-COVID social and economic issues.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Impressive Growth in January Alone, Beating Ethereum (ETH): Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What's Happening?
u.today
Prominent Tesla Investor Compares Bitcoin to Cockroach
Prominent Tesla investor Ross Gerber believes that Bitcoin is here to stay after the largest cryptocurrency managed to defy the odds yet again with its spectacular performance in January. Taking to Twitter this morning, Gerber The co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management wrote: “Another fun day...
cryptoslate.com
Differentiating Bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market: Part 1
Initially, the term “crypto asset” meant bitcoin and nothing else. However, the sector has experienced massive expansion by creating thousands of alternative crypto assets and tokens over the past decade. And while all of this activity was made possible by the Bitcoin network’s seminal use of blockchain technology, the reality is the intended utility of bitcoin is quite different from basically every other crypto use case.
dailyhodl.com
Project Built on Ethereum Rival Solana Explodes 130% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Regains $21,000
A low-cap Solana-based (SOL) altcoin has more than doubled up in value over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) regains the $21,000 level. Decentralized exchange (DEX) platform Serum (SRM) has shot up 130% over the last seven days after suffering through the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which it heavily relied on.
u.today
Is Rally on Ethereum (ETH), BNB, Bitcoin and Others Over? Crypto Market Review, Jan. 20
Sam Bankman-Fried's favored tokens, `Sam Coins', have doubled in price as crypto market stages a comeback
Digital coins supported by Sam Bankman-Fried while he ran FTX have surged in value this month even as questions about the future of the crypto exchange persist.
crowdfundinsider.com
Pine Labs Enters UAE to Enable Fintech Platform for Banks, Merchants
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. Pine Labs will partner local banks and financial institutions in the region “to help them serve their merchant partners better.”. Banks in the UAE will “benefit from a simple and easy-to-use technology...
bitcoinist.com
Why Crypto Software Company ConsenSys Is Sacking Nearly 100 Staff
New York City-headquartered ConsenSys, the crypto software firm and parent company behind MetaMask, is sacking 11% of its personnel, Reuters reported, Thursday. Even though 2023 is barely a month old, the digital currency sector has already undergone a number of ups and downs. The crypto market lost about $2 trillion...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum L2 Blockchain Scaling Solutions: PARSIQ Launches Tsunami API on Arbitrum One
PARSIQ has launched its “blazing” fast Tsunami API on Arbitrum One. The Layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution has already “attracted a strong community of users and developers — with Tsunami API, builders can access instant real-time and historical data providing advanced querying functionality and vital monitoring solutions across the ecosystem.”
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3: Masa Ethereum Virtual Machine Compatible Soulbound Identity Protocol Mainnet Now Live
Masa, the first Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Soulbound identity protocol, announced its mainnet launch on the Ethereum network. The mainnet launch of Masa Soulbound Identity “brings a standardized on-chain Soulbound Token protocol and infrastructure to power the web3 economy.”. The mainnet launch “empowers users to mint a variety of...
Silvergate and Signature Banks Tap FHLB Funds for Crypto Lending
Two cryptocurrency-sector banks have turned to the federal mortgage system to ease customer withdrawals. Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank have borrowed billions from Federal Home Loan Banks, the system created to back mortgage lending during the Great Depression, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Saturday (Jan. 21). Signature borrowed nearly...
crowdfundinsider.com
Yield App Shares On-Chain Finance Roadmap for Haven1 Network
Yield App has announced its roadmap to incubate Haven1, a Layer 1 and EVM-compatible blockchain that “addresses the industry’s growing demand for secure, on-chain finance through its proof of authority (PoA) consensus mechanism.”. Set to launch in 2024, the network is “developed by the highly experienced team behind...
