Coosa County, AL

WSFA

Man killed in Coosa County shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

26-year-old woman killed in weekend Birmingham crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Jasmine Shardia Moore. She was 26. The wreck happened at 1:38 a.m. on Second Avenue North and Ninth Street North. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:06 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
GOODWATER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Police Seek Information on Multiple Theft Cases

Oxford, AL – The Oxford Police Department has requested information through their facebook page on two theft cases. For the most recent the Oxford Police Department would like help to identify the subject in the still images below. They are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft. If you recognize the individual in these still […]
OXFORD, AL
YAHOO!

Montgomery man, teen charged with robbery after armed incident outside community Center

A Montgomery man and teen have been jailed accused of robbing a man of $200, according to police. Montgomery police Lt. Jarrett Williams said a man reported to police that he was robbed by unknown suspects of personal property and cash about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Le Bron Road. According to court records, the robbery took place at the Floyd Community Center.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to shooting deaths of Anniston men

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deaths of two Anniston men Monday night. The Anniston Police Department said according to its investigation, the 18-year-old was involved in the incident that led to the fatal shooting of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown. The...
ANNISTON, AL
