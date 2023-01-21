Read full article on original website
WSFA
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate 80-year-old woman in Salem
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office located a missing woman. 80-year-old Rose Wald Rudd was last seen in the area of Lee Road 439 in Salem. Officials say Rudd has been found safe.
Teen charged in 64-year-old Montgomery woman’s death; police chief calls killing ‘unfathomable’
A Montgomery teen has been charged in the shooting death of a 64-year-old woman at her home. Montgomery police Chief Darryl J. Albert held a rare Sunday morning press conference to announce that Jamorian J’Quan Bell, 18, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of Stephanie Stone. Jail...
WSFA
Man killed in Coosa County shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
26-year-old woman killed in weekend Birmingham crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Jasmine Shardia Moore. She was 26. The wreck happened at 1:38 a.m. on Second Avenue North and Ninth Street North. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:06 a.m.
37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting
An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest Involving
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release through the Hoover Police Department and given permission to use. According to this Hoover Police Department News Release, the person below is wanted for 1st degree felony shoplifting.
ABC 33/40 News
12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point
A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Calera man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A Shelby County man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 65 in Hoover. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. Friday reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had...
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
Victim found fatally shot in Montgomery ID’d as 64-year-old woman
A victim found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Montgomery has been identified, police said Friday. Montgomery police and fire medics were called to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane around 12:20 p.m. Thursday on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Saba Coleman. The victim, identified Friday as...
Fatal shooting of 28-year-old man at south Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable; no charges will be filed
The fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled justifiable. Birmingham police late Friday announced no criminal charges will be filed in the Jan. 2 death of Jayvonne David Banks. The shooting happened at 5:09 p.m. that Wednesday at Adona apartments on Aspen Run.
Birmingham Police investigating shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday night in which a 9-year-old girl was shot.
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
Capital murder suspect sought in killing of Carver High baseball player
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Birmingham teen last year. Derrick Michael Stone Jr., 20, is charged with capital murder in the May 16 slaying of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas. He has been sought for roughly eight months. He...
Oxford Police Seek Information on Multiple Theft Cases
Oxford, AL – The Oxford Police Department has requested information through their facebook page on two theft cases. For the most recent the Oxford Police Department would like help to identify the subject in the still images below. They are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft. If you recognize the individual in these still […]
YAHOO!
Montgomery man, teen charged with robbery after armed incident outside community Center
A Montgomery man and teen have been jailed accused of robbing a man of $200, according to police. Montgomery police Lt. Jarrett Williams said a man reported to police that he was robbed by unknown suspects of personal property and cash about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Le Bron Road. According to court records, the robbery took place at the Floyd Community Center.
Birmingham police seek help identifying gas station robbery suspect who hit victim with gun
Birmingham police on Thursday released photos of a suspect who they say hit someone with a gun during a robbery Friday in the northeast section of the city and urged anyone who can identify him to step forward. East Precinct officers were dispatched to a robbery call Friday at the...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to shooting deaths of Anniston men
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deaths of two Anniston men Monday night. The Anniston Police Department said according to its investigation, the 18-year-old was involved in the incident that led to the fatal shooting of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown. The...
