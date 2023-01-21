ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Canucks Fire Bruce Boudreau, Name Rick Tocchet as Replacement

It's the worst-kept secret in hockey. Possibly, in all sports. The Vancouver Canucks finally did what they had been telegraphing for over a month on Sunday, officially informing Bruce Boudreau that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach effective immediately, along with longtime assistant coach Trent Cull.
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Goalie Jaxson Stauber Set to Make NHL Debut vs. Blues

Stauber's opportunity comes as Alex Stalock remains sidelined with a concussion. When the Chicago Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, a new face will be between the pipes. Goalie Jaxson Stauber will make his NHL debut as the Hawks embark on the first game of a back-to-back weekend slate.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night

The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Blue Jackets’ 5-3 Win Over the Sharks

The Columbus Blue Jackets returned to Nationwide Arena on Saturday night looking to get back in the win column. After a particularly difficult loss against the Anaheim Ducks, which extended their losing streak to three games, the Jackets had something to prove against the visiting San Jose Sharks. The Jackets...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend

Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
FanSided

Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
CBS Denver

Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

NHL best bets today (Maple Leafs dominate at home)

We had a losing Sunday in the NHL, going 1-2 with my picks, but that’s okay. Losing days happen. Now, I have the task of attempting to bounce back today, and I have a limited slate to do so with only four games to bet on Monday night. I’m...
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Jets Preview: Taking Flight?

After a quick trip to Detroit, the Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday night. The team has won nine of their 12 games since returning from the holiday break, but has mostly had the benefit of facing teams in equal or lower position in the standings. That's about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Color of Hockey: Indigenous players honored with Upper Deck cards

Hodgson, Nolan among those included in First Peoples Rookie collection. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Upper Deck releasing a collection of rookie cards honoring eight Indigenous players who never had licensed NHL trading cards.
Yardbarker

Takeaways: LA Kings 3, Predators 5 – Another third period collapse

LAK: Sean Durzi (6), ASST: Anze Kopitar (24) LAK: Adrian Kempe (19), ASST: Anze Kopitar (25), Drew Doughty (25) LAK Quinton Byfield PPG (2), ASST: Phillip Danault (21), Sean Durzi (20) Third period:. NSH: Ryan Johansen PPG (11), ASST: Mikael Granlund (22), Roman Josi (26) NSH: Matt Duchene (13), ASST:...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star

A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
OREGON STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home For Kings Matchup

Chicago returns to the United Center on a three-game winning streak as they take on Los Angeles. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks return to the United Center for a one-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings (TICKETS). RECAP.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

