James scores 22, leads No. 9 Tennessee over LSU, 77-56
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to a 77-56 victory over LSU on Saturday. James, who missed eight games in November and December due to injury, made his second straight start for the Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). James had 13 points in 34 minutes against Mississippi State on Tuesday. Playing 31 minutes Saturday, James was 9-of-16 from the field. He matched his career-high with four 3-pointers. James was one point shy of equaling his career-best which came at Georgia last season. James was consistent throughout the game with 10 first-half points and 12 second-half points. Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler had 12 points and 10 assists, which tied his career high. Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key each had 10 points.
Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 76-67 win against Texas AM
The key talking points after John Calipari and the Wildcats’ victory vs. Buzz Williams and the Aggies.
'24 5-star Bryson Tucker receives Louisville offer
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 five-star wing Bryson Tucker. The 6-foot-6 prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sits as the No. 7 overall prospect nationally by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, while also checking in as the No. 4 small forward. Tucker's list of college options is...
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
SEC men's basketball power rankings: Auburn at two
Who are your top five SEC teams right now?
Latest Titans coaching news could solve major issue in 2023
According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are planning to hire Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as the team’s next defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft and spent...
College basketball bracketology: Indiana ascends, Arkansas sinks in updated 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Indiana earned a substantial bump after putting together a three-game winning streak after a potential rock-bottom loss to Penn State. Arkansas, a potential National Championship contender in November, has fallen off due to injuries and a frustrating offense. The...
Chris Johnson Leaving WDKY-TV: Where Is the FOX 56 Meteorologist Going?
In a year since he joined the FOX 56 News team, Chris Johnson has become Lexington, Kentucky’s go-to weather forecaster. And he is passionate about giving back to the state where he grew up. But now, the skilled meteorologist is moving on to enjoy the next phase of his life. Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV for something that means a lot to him. However, this isn’t the final farewell. Here is what Chris Johnson said about his departure from WDKY FOX 56 News.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers
The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
Kentucky WBB drops last-second 77-76 loss to Mississippi State
Although it appeared as if Kentucky had found the road to success, it’s time to go back to the drawing board. On Sunday afternoon, Kentucky narrowly fell to Mississippi State Bulldogs 77-76. The loss is more than a tally on the team’s record. It’s a heartbreaking reset to square one. After picking up their first SEC win last Sunday, the ‘Cats aimed to start a streak. Unfortunately for Kentucky, the team just missed the bullseye.
LSU visit blows away Mississippi 4-star WR
LSU made a huge splash during Mississippi 4-star WR JJ Harrell's weekend visit to Baton Rouge.
Draft analyst reveals huge Will Levis problem
As the 2023 NFL Draft nears, former Kentucky Wildcats star quarterback Will Levis is expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class. But one draft analyst isn’t quite sold on him. This week, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay joined Field Yates and Mel Kiper on the ESPN First Draft Read more... The post Draft analyst reveals huge Will Levis problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Live Updates: No. 9 Tennessee at LSU
No. 9 Tennessee is back on the road at LSU on Saturday for a 4 p.m. Eastern Time start inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. The shorthanded Vols came back from down nine points in the first half to win 70-59 at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Tennessee...
College Gameday coming to both Knoxville and Lexington next Saturday
College Gameday has big plans for next weekend’s Big 12/SEC Challenge. Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis, and Seth Greenberg will start the day in Knoxville, where No. 9 Tennessee hosts No. 7 Texas. That game doesn’t start until 6 p.m., but the crew will preview it and the other action of the day in the one-hour live show starting at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
