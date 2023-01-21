ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole

A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
SB Nation

Starting XI: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s fixture:. (1) Manchester United’s nine-game consecutive winning run in all competitions came to an end after conceding an injury-time equaliser against Crystal Palace midweek. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 44th minute but failed to extend their lead for the rest of the match. Michael Olise was the man for Crystal Palace who responded in the dying minutes of the match and snatched an equaliser in emphatic fashion after drifting the ball past David De Gea through a 25-yards free kick.
SB Nation

Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report

The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Yardbarker

Arsenal is battling Chelsea for exciting young England star

Arsenal has been named as one of the many Premier League clubs interested in Jude Bellingham as he nears an exit from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is arguably the best English player outside the Premier League right now and the midfielder is likely to move to the EPL in the summer.
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
chatsports.com

Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover

Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Yardbarker

Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man

Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal's lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
CBS Sports

Newcastle vs. Southampton prediction, odds, line: 2022-23 EFL Cup picks, bets for Jan. 24 from proven expert

Teams still in search of their first English League Cup championship continue their quest when Newcastle United visit Southampton on Tuesday in the first leg of their semifinal matchup. Newcastle, who made their only appearance in the final in 1976 when they lost to Manchester City, advanced by defeating Leicester City 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Southampton have finished as runner-up twice, most recently in 2017, but kept alive their title hopes with a 2-0 triumph over Manchester City on Jan. 11.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
BBC

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
SB Nation

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle - Player Ratings

Newcastle headed to Crystal Palace and AFC Richmond’s Selhurst Park hoping to build on their fine form but were largely frustrated by a resilient home side. Let’s assess how everyone performed. 5 - Eddie Howe: Guilty of playing it a bit too safe on the evening. Hindsight is...
BBC

Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'

This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
BBC

Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas

West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy