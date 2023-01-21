Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
SB Nation
Starting XI: Arsenal vs Manchester United
Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s fixture:. (1) Manchester United’s nine-game consecutive winning run in all competitions came to an end after conceding an injury-time equaliser against Crystal Palace midweek. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 44th minute but failed to extend their lead for the rest of the match. Michael Olise was the man for Crystal Palace who responded in the dying minutes of the match and snatched an equaliser in emphatic fashion after drifting the ball past David De Gea through a 25-yards free kick.
SB Nation
Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report
The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Yardbarker
Arsenal is battling Chelsea for exciting young England star
Arsenal has been named as one of the many Premier League clubs interested in Jude Bellingham as he nears an exit from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is arguably the best English player outside the Premier League right now and the midfielder is likely to move to the EPL in the summer.
Manchester City v Wolves - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Manchester City face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.
BBC
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer &...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Arsenal, Premier League
Find our Manchester United predicted lineup to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Yardbarker
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
chatsports.com
Bizarre moment a referee brandishes a WHITE CARD for the first time EVER in a football match in Portugal
Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match on Saturday. Red and yellow cards have been an integral part of the sport for decades - but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as well.
CBS Sports
Sampdoria vs. Udinese live stream info, start time, TV channel: How to watch Serie A on TV, stream online
Serie A returns to action Sunday on Paramount+. Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. What to Know. Udinese are favored to win for the first time this season. Udinese will head...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal's lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
CBS Sports
Newcastle vs. Southampton prediction, odds, line: 2022-23 EFL Cup picks, bets for Jan. 24 from proven expert
Teams still in search of their first English League Cup championship continue their quest when Newcastle United visit Southampton on Tuesday in the first leg of their semifinal matchup. Newcastle, who made their only appearance in the final in 1976 when they lost to Manchester City, advanced by defeating Leicester City 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Southampton have finished as runner-up twice, most recently in 2017, but kept alive their title hopes with a 2-0 triumph over Manchester City on Jan. 11.
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle - Player Ratings
Newcastle headed to Crystal Palace and AFC Richmond’s Selhurst Park hoping to build on their fine form but were largely frustrated by a resilient home side. Let’s assess how everyone performed. 5 - Eddie Howe: Guilty of playing it a bit too safe on the evening. Hindsight is...
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
Yardbarker
Premier League: Liverpool Reportedly Could Let €70M Rated Talent Leave, PSG Cited Among Interested Clubs
Lionel Messi’s future remains in the air and should the 35-year-old leave the French capital, there’s a hole in the Paris Saint-Germain attack. Additionally, Neymar Jr.’s exit rumors always surface during the summer. PSG will likely be in the market for another forward. However, the amount they’ll...
Comments / 0