CMPD officer arrested after crash, charged with DWI: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte police officer was arrested and charged with driving while impaired following a car accident overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. near I-77 and Arrowood Road. Officers learned that two wrecks occurred as a result of a DWI, according to the police report. One of the wrecks included a CMPD officer, 32-year-old Marsaun Cook, who was off-duty. Cook was in his personal vehicle and failed sobriety tests on the scene, CMPD said. He’s been with the department for five years and was currently assigned as the Olympic High School SRO.

“Any time one of our members falls short of that expectation, thereby violating our standards and internal culture, we own it, and we take immediate steps to ensure that the trust and credibility we have established is not compromised,” Jennings said. Cook’s currently been placed on administrative leave.

While officers were managing the situation with Cook, another vehicle drove by and struck and damaged three cruisers, CMPD said. That driver, whose identity was not given, was arrested and also charged with a DWI.

No injuries were reported in either crash.

