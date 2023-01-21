Read full article on original website
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
CBS 58
Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
CBS 58
Kenosha senior living facility fined after 89-year-old resident found dead outside
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has barred a Kenosha senior living facility from taking in new residents until it complies with health and safety standards. The state's Division of Quality Assurance investigated Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care following the death of an...
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race
A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota. Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
WISN
Milwaukee violent weekend: 18 people shot in separate incidents, four dead
MILWAUKEE — A violent weekend in Milwaukee. Over the weekend eighteen people were shot in separate incidents. Four died including two teenagers. These are the Milwaukee police reports from over the weekend. Saturday, 21, 2023 - 7 people shot. One man shot on 34th and National at approximately 3:30...
WISN
Car crashes into awning at Grebe's Bakery, bakery closed for rest of day
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A popular West Allis bakery closed Sunday following a crash. West Allis police said they were called to Grebe's Bakery on Lincoln Avenue for a report of a car crashing into the awning of the building and possibly people. Officers found a pickup truck had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
1 killed in triple shooting near Sherman and Hope
A 23-year-old man died and two other people were injured in a shooting near Sherman and Hope in Milwaukee early Monday morning.
Driver arrested in crash that closed US 151 for 7 hours Sunday
CALAMUS, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver Sunday after a crash that shut down traffic on US 151 for seven hours. Deputies were called to the area of US 151 just north of East Salem Road at around 2:05 p.m. after a report of a rollover crash. Crews arriving on scene found damaged power lines laying across...
wtmj.com
Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
WISN
Family remembers Latoya Eiland six months after fatal crash into The Hop guardrail
MILWAUKEE — A family is calling for new safety measures in downtown Milwaukee after a fatal crash. The crash happened July 15 at one of The Hop stations at Milwaukee Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Family tells WISN 12 News that Latoya Eiland was riding in a car that crashed...
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, former 'Most Wanted' fugitive unresponsive in cell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County inmate who was formerly one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted and on the list of the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives died in jail on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. His death comes almost a year after his arrest in Mexico after 16 years on the run.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel.
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?
7-year-old Alexis Patterson lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with her mother, Ayanna Patterson, her stepfather, LaRon Bourgeois, and her 6-month-old sister, Dysoni. Her biological father, Kenya Campbell, left before Alexis was born and he was not involved in her life. Loved ones described Alexis as a bubbly, fun-loving daddy's girl who loved roller skating, and the color pink.
Live music bar 'Howling at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howling at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
