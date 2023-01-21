ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
Fatim Hemraj

In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?

7-year-old Alexis Patterson lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with her mother, Ayanna Patterson, her stepfather, LaRon Bourgeois, and her 6-month-old sister, Dysoni. Her biological father, Kenya Campbell, left before Alexis was born and he was not involved in her life. Loved ones described Alexis as a bubbly, fun-loving daddy's girl who loved roller skating, and the color pink.
