localocnews.com
OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls
Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth in Division 1. In Division 2AA, Orange Lutheran is fourth and Tesoro fifth. Pacifica Christian is fourth and Sonora eighth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin eighth in 3AA, La Habra is second, Newport Harbor fourth and Mission Viejo 10th in 3A and St. Margaret’s is fifth and Troy sixth in 4AA.
localocnews.com
San Clemente Girls Basketball Surges in Second Half over San Juan Hills in Pivotal South Coast League Contest
SAN CLEMENTE – In games of this magnitude, any small thing can be the spark to light the path to victory, and that proved to be case for the San Clemente girls basketball team. As the Tritons and San Juan Hills battled for sole possession of first place in...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills remains undefeated with second league victory over Fullerton
Fullerton’s Luis Cervantes and Sunny Hills’ Henry Garcia go head-to-head for the ball Friday. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After Friday’s 2-1 Freeway League victory over visiting Fullerton, Sunny Hills High School boys soccer Coach Mike Schade took a walk down Memory Lane. “I’m...
localocnews.com
San Clemente Girls Water Polo Maintains League Perfection Against Tough Dana Hills
DANA POINT – The San Clemente girls water polo program has not lost a South Coast League game since 2016, with the Tritons blowing away nearly every opponent by double-digits in the last three seasons. Dana Hills didn’t break that league streak or their decade-plus streak against San Clemente,...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Big second half lifts Cypress past Tustin in afternoon Empire League battle
Mickey Kadowaki brings the ball up for Cypress as Tustin’s Eli Nyeazi defends Saturday. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s boys basketball team overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Tustin 57-52 in a rare Saturday afternoon Empire League game at Tustin that had lots of post-season implications.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Buzzer-beater lifts Godinez past Segerstrom in Golden West League game
Daniela Vasquez of Godinez drives around Valerie Esteban of Segerstrom. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Godinez High School’s girls basketball team captured a 35-33 Golden West League victory over Segerstrom Friday night. Grizzlies guard Joanna Alcocer scored with two seconds remaining to lift the Grizzlies to the win.,
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Mater Dei notches victory over Crean Lutheran at State Preview Classic
Kaiden Bailey of Crean Lutheran and Owen Verna of Mater Dei battle for the ball Saturday. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Mater Dei High School’s boys basketball team overcame a five-point first quarter deficit to defeat Crean Lutheran 88-65 in the State Preview Classic Saturday at Colony High School.
localocnews.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
localocnews.com
Adam Rafferty performs in Mission Viejo Feb. 11
Don’t miss world-class guitarist and YouTube sensation Adam Rafferty when he takes the Mission Viejo stage on Saturday, February 11. This Lord of the Strings production begins at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. Hailed from New York City, Rafferty got his start...
localocnews.com
9th Annual ‘Cursive is Cool’ Contest Launched for K-6 Students in North America
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation announced that their 2023 “Cursive is Cool”® contest is now open to North American students from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Students are encouraged to enter early. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Third Place based on legibility and neatness. One of each prize per grade will be awarded. There will also be a prize awarded for each grade for the most Creative content and a random drawing will be held at the conclusion of the contest, so every entry has the chance to win a prize!
localocnews.com
Local politicians release statements on Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park
Assemblyman Tri Ta Provides a Statement on the Monterey Park Tragedy. Assemblyman Tri Ta (Westminster) released the following statement:. “I am heartbroken to learn of this senseless loss of life at what should have been a celebration of Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. I send my most sincere condolences, and am praying for the victims and their families.”
localocnews.com
MacArthur Blvd. closures set for Jan. 23 to 25 in Santa Ana
MacArthur Boulevard under the 55 Freeway and the 55 Freeway northbound and southbound loop on-ramps will be closed from Monday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 9pm to 5am. The off-ramps and the straight on-ramps will remain open. Click here for more info. OCTA crews will demolish the...
localocnews.com
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (CA-72) appointed to key committees
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) received several key membership appointments to committees in Sacramento. Of crucial importance will be her leadership roles as Vice Chair for the Assembly Committee on Local Government and the Assembly Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review. “I am honored to bring my experience from serving...
localocnews.com
Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship
Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man indicted for $1.25M COVID-19 fraud
SANTA ANA, California – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Homelessness Update, Council Agenda
The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups. Our efforts include periodic educational workshops and seminars for residents to learn more about how we are addressing homelessness through these strategic partnerships. In 2022...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 22, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
localocnews.com
Long Beach PD arrests suspect in murder of Kacy Lloyd
On Jan. 19, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested Lee Edward Mooring Jr., a 37-year-old resident of Long Beach, for the August 21, 2022 murder of Kacy Lloyd, a 48-year-old resident of the City of Los Angeles. Detectives located Mooring in the City of Long Beach...
localocnews.com
Council to consider appointment to fill District 4 vacancy
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2023) — Anaheim’s City Council on Tuesday is set to consider a potential appointment of a Council member to fill a vacancy for District 4. The Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday is expected to hear from applicants and the public and ask questions of those seeking to represent District 4 through an appointment.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting at Silverado Park
On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to Silverado Park (1500 block of West 31st Street) regarding a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries, a second male adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 17-year-old male victim in critical condition.
