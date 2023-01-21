ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Target News

Tullahoma Looking to Bounce Back at Lincoln County

After seeing their nine game winning streak come to an end Friday night vs Page the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats will look to bounce back and score another big district win at Lincoln County Tuesday night. In Friday’s contest a cold shooting performance and turnovers put the Lady Cats in a...
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Latest Swim Team Results

Coffee County Chs 70.00 50.00 Grace Academy High School. Grace Academy High School 53.00 13.00 Cascade High School. St. Andrew’s-Sewanee MS 92.00 28.00 Westwood Middle School. St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School 97.00 20.00 Cascade High School. Shelbyville Central HS 67.00 64.00 Coffee County Chs. St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School 79.00 72.00 Coffee...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
247Sports

Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers

Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On Target News

Old Navy Opening Soon in Tullahoma

It is almost time as Old Navy officials say their new store will open in February in Tullahoma. The location at Northgate Mall will have a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. If you are interested in applying for a job at the Old Navy store...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WKRN

Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier

An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Skin cancer vaccine tested in Nashville. There's new hope in the...
GREENBRIER, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wchstv.com

Tennessee mansion that went viral for Zillow listing now under contract

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After just four days on the market, a Franklin mansion that went up in flames is under contract. The story went viral after WZTV posted the hilarious Zillow listing last week. The listing has since received 296,252 views and thousands of saves. Benchmark Realty...
FRANKLIN, TN
WTVF

Lowe's launches 'Build a Birthday' at Franklin store

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for a unique birthday party for your kids this year, Lowe's may be the place to take them. The home improvement store just launched Build a Birthday in only 10 locations across the country, including the store in Franklin on Mallory Lane.
FRANKLIN, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy