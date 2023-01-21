Read full article on original website
Tullahoma Looking to Bounce Back at Lincoln County
After seeing their nine game winning streak come to an end Friday night vs Page the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats will look to bounce back and score another big district win at Lincoln County Tuesday night. In Friday’s contest a cold shooting performance and turnovers put the Lady Cats in a...
Coffee County Wrestlers compete in Tournament Action
Jasmine Norris’s place is unknown and has scored 1.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Karla Moctezuma (Kenwood (Girls)) won by major decision over Jasmine Norris (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Maj 14-3) Cons. Round 1 – Jasmine Norris (Coffee County High School (Girls)) won by decision over...
Latest Swim Team Results
Coffee County Chs 70.00 50.00 Grace Academy High School. Grace Academy High School 53.00 13.00 Cascade High School. St. Andrew’s-Sewanee MS 92.00 28.00 Westwood Middle School. St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School 97.00 20.00 Cascade High School. Shelbyville Central HS 67.00 64.00 Coffee County Chs. St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School 79.00 72.00 Coffee...
Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers
Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
ucbjournal.com
Raymond James Financial Services Cookeville branch named to Forbes Best-in-State
Pictured above from l. to r.: Back row – Katie Eldridge, Bill Scruggs, Matt Brown, Adam Cunningham, Lindsay Maxwell. Front row: Hayley Smith, Cassie Brown and Jessica Lamb. They are sole representative with a main office in the Upper Cumberland Region. COOKEVILLE – Forbes/SHOOK Research have released their inaugural...
Old Navy Opening Soon in Tullahoma
It is almost time as Old Navy officials say their new store will open in February in Tullahoma. The location at Northgate Mall will have a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. If you are interested in applying for a job at the Old Navy store...
WKRN
Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier
An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Skin cancer vaccine tested in Nashville. There's new hope in the...
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
fox17.com
Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
fox17.com
Broadway honky tonk says two employees were assaulted Saturday on the job
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Broadway classic, Robert’s Western World, says someone assaulted two of its employees Saturday night while on the job. The honky tonk posted a video on social media, asking for help in finding those responsible. “Just flat out clocked him out of the blue, for...
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
wchstv.com
Tennessee mansion that went viral for Zillow listing now under contract
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After just four days on the market, a Franklin mansion that went up in flames is under contract. The story went viral after WZTV posted the hilarious Zillow listing last week. The listing has since received 296,252 views and thousands of saves. Benchmark Realty...
WTVF
Lowe's launches 'Build a Birthday' at Franklin store
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for a unique birthday party for your kids this year, Lowe's may be the place to take them. The home improvement store just launched Build a Birthday in only 10 locations across the country, including the store in Franklin on Mallory Lane.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County
From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023. Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening. She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her...
Rise in street racing ruffles residents near Old Hickory Boulevard
Street racing has been an issue across Davidson County. Now, residents in Brentwood say dangerous drivers have threatened the roads.
