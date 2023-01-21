State Senator Janet Nguyen and City of Huntington Beach to unveil memorial highway sign dedicated to Huntington Beach PD Officer Nicholas Vella

Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Huu Can Tran: What we know about the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect
The suspect accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California has been found dead in a van and is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Sunday identified the man as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said no other suspects were at large. He added that any motive behind the shooting is not clear yet.Mr Luna said the suspect was carrying what he described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. A second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran was found...
Biden to visit Watsonville, Capitola, Seacliff State Beach in tour of Santa Cruz County storm damage
White House officials said Biden and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell would spend around three hours Thursday afternoon meeting with local officials and residents and touring areas of Santa Cruz County devastated by landslides, flooding and surf swells.
10 lose their lives in a California shooting incident during Chinese New Year celebration
California shooting: The event happened after 10 pm (11.30 am IST) near a gathering commending the Chinese Lunar New Year. Ten people have passed on in a mass going after a neighborhood to Los Angeles in California in the US late Saturday, where a crowd of a few thousand recognized the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Connected Press said Sunday night. Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Territory Sheriff's Subject matter said harmed - some in essential condition - were taken to clinical centers.
President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties
SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
Seven dead in new California shooting
A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May.
Monterey Park mass shooting: Everything we know about the lunar new year massacre
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in , a predominantly Asian American community just east of downtown Los Angeles. The suspect, , was found dead inside a van Sunday from an...
Everything We Know (So Far) About the Monterey Park Mass Shooting
On Saturday, January 21, a shooter opened fire inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, killing 10 people and wounding 10 others in an area predominantly populated by Asian families, on the eve of Lunar New Year celebrations. The suspect was found dead on Sunday, but new information about the tragedy is still coming to light. Below, find a roundup of all the information we have so far about the Monterey Park mass shooting.
Ten dead in shooting outside Los Angeles; suspect at large
(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue in Monterey Park, California, late on Saturday during the city's Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, and was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated...
Biden to tour Santa Cruz to survey storm destruction today
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — After nine atmospheric rivers and record-breaking rainfall, the President of the United States is flying to California on Thursday to see the storms’ destruction up-close. President Joe Biden’s White House Press Office has not yet publicly announced precise locations where Biden will visit. But KRON4 has confirmed that he will […]
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
The shooting took place at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, authorities said At least 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during a mass shooting that took place at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday night, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. On Saturday evening, around 10:22 p.m. local time, officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to the business regarding a 911 call about shots being fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said in a press release...
California mass shooter was a regular at Monterey Park dance studio
The 72-year-old suspected gunman in Saturday night's mass shooting at a Los Angeles-area dance studio had been a regular there, giving informal lessons and even meeting his ex-wife at the venue, according to friends and media reports. Authorities say Huu Can Tran opened fire during a celebration of the Lunar...
Death Toll Rises To 11 In Monterey Park Mass Shooting. What We Know As The Investigation Continues
The gunman has been identified as a 72-year-old man who took his own life in Torrance, hours after the shooting.
Monterey Park suspect may have been targeting his ex-wife in the mass shooting, mayor says
The gunman behind the deadly dance hall shooting in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park may have been targeting his ex-wife on the Lunar New Year, the city's mayor said Monday. That revelation came as investigators are focused on a personal motive and have discounted hate crime or terrorism...
