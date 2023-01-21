State Senator Janet Nguyen and City of Huntington Beach to unveil memorial highway sign dedicated to Huntington Beach PD Officer Nicholas Vella

The suspect accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California has been found dead in a van and is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Sunday identified the man as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said no other suspects were at large. He added that any motive behind the shooting is not clear yet.Mr Luna said the suspect was carrying what he described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. A second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran was found...

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO