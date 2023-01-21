Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Funds Still Available for Heating Assistance
Some 61 thousand Minnesota households have received energy assistance so far this heating season through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or, LIHEAP. Spokesman Michael Schmitz says the grants are available to help with a number of situations including current or past due bills for electricity, gas, fuel oil, biofuel, and propane. Emergency fuel delivery is also eligible.
WDIO-TV
MN House votes to extend unemployment insurance for NorthShore miners
A bill to help laid off miners from Northshore Mining had another moment in the Minnesota Legislature Monday. The House voted in favor of an extension for unemployment insurance benefits, which expired in November 2022. Last May, Cleveland Cliffs announced operations at Northshore Mining would temporarily shut down. Northshore operates...
ktoe.com
Nearly 130,000 Minnesotans Found Comprehensive Coverage for 2023 Through MNsure
MNsure’s tenth open enrollment period ran from November 1st, 2022, through January 15th of this year and was one of the most successful to date for the state’s health insurance marketplace. CEO Nate Clark:. “We’ve had nearly 130,000 Minnesotans come to the exchange and sign up for comprehensive...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gas prices up nationally and locally over the past week
(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 17.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
hot967.fm
Walz to unveil complete state budget plan Tuesday
Governor Tim Walz unveils his complete state budget plan tomorrow (Tues), after giving Minnesotans a glimpse of key parts last week. Twelve billion dollars — about 43 percent of the state’s long-term projected budget surplus — would go for education, child care and family tax credits, plus free school lunch and breakfast for all students regardless of income:
mprnews.org
Minnesota businesses get creative amid worker shortage
While many Minnesotans are eager to move on from the past few years of COVID-19 disruption, many businesses have yet to fully recover. Take bars and restaurants, for example. Liz Rammer, the president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, the business association that represents restaurants, hotels, resorts and campgrounds, says bars and restaurants around the state continue to face big pandemic-related challenges.
wdayradionow.com
Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
kfgo.com
MNsure CEO: Nearly 130K found health coverage through health exchange
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nearly 130,000 Minnesotans found comprehensive health care coverage for 2023 through the state’s MNsure exchange. CEO Nate Clark said, when Minnesotans choose health coverage through MNsure, they can access important savings that aren’t available anywhere else. “On average, families are going to save...
hot967.fm
Walz economic development budget includes paid family/medical leave, broadband expansion
Paid family and medical leave — one prominent part of Governor Tim Walz’s state budget plan to invest in Minnesota’s economic future. Backers contend it not only helps families take care of loved ones, but also makes Minnesota more attractive to badly-needed workers. The governor says:. “I’m...
Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts
Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
krrw.com
Public Safety Bill Moving Through MN House
(St. Paul, MN) — A 300-million dollar public safety bill is moving through the Minnesota House. The House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee unanimously approved the measure last week, which now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee. The bill includes grant money for local and tribal law enforcement agency, with a focus on prevention and intervention. Governor Walz is expected to release his public safety initiatives this week.
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Fair State Brewing Cooperative launches Minnesota’s first cannabis beverage fulfillment, copacking and distribution center
Minneapolis’ Fair State Brewing Cooperative is a member driven craft brewery. Founded in 2014, Fair State’s in-house brew crew focuses on (among other things) brewing traditional lagers (like its Pils brand), tasty hoppy concoctions (think Big Doinks) and great sours (like Farm Launch). Its 2,000 members get to be involved in these creations. Members get both 1) benefits (things like taproom specials, exclusive parties and discounts on merch) and 2) the opportunity to provide insights into the brewery’s operations (things like formulating beer recipes, picking fresh berries for fruited sours and choosing and volunteering hours to various philanthropic organizations). With a lifetime membership ($300), members even have the ability to vote and run for the brewery’s board of directors, but membership can be as cheap as $5 per month.
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan reveal health and safety budget plans
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on January 17, 2023. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan rolled out a series of proposals Monday aiming to protect Minnesotans' health and safety. It's the third installment of packages within the administration's larger "One Minnesota"...
redlakenationnews.com
Seeking to 'fully fund' education, Gov. Tim Walz and DFL lawmakers propose billions in new spending
Minnesota Democrats who vowed on the campaign trail to "fully fund" public education are now revealing what that looks like: billions of dollars in new spending for schools to keep up with inflation and pay for costly special education and English learner services. Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislators are...
Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota
A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
kymnradio.net
Pursell says abortion bill invokes ‘big feelings’ and is necessary; Xcel stepping up to help Northfield attract commercial industrial business; School Board meets tonight
On Thursday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect the rights of a woman in. the state to have an abortion. The House passed the PRO (Protect Reproductive Options) Act by a 69-65 vote after what was reportedly a session filled with high emotions from both the legislators on the floor and spectators in the gallery.
Minnesota State Patrol Is Hiring Vehicle Inspectors Near Duluth
We've all seen the signs, heard the radio ads, or saw on TV that just about everywhere is hiring. Aside from fast food, a convenience store or gas station, or assisted living facility, there are lots of other opportunities and even some with the Minnesota State Patrol. While a lot...
willmarradio.com
"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday
(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
