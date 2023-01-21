Read full article on original website
WCSO Looking to Return Possible Stolen Property to Owners
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have located property they believe may be stolen. The property was discovered after an investigation into a series of vehicle thefts led to the arrest of Ryan Bonnett on January 11, 2023. Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies initially responded to the Mogul and Verdi areas...
Washoe County Judge Grants Subpoena in Mayor Schieve's Suit Over Tracking Device
A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve's car. The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20. Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and...
Man sent to prison for attempted trafficking in a date rape drug
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A probation violation led authorities to the discovery of a date rape drug and the defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. Jeremy Robert Daniels, 47, must serve at least 42 months in prison before he Is...
School police investigating after rumors spread at Hug High School
Police with the Washoe County School District are investigating after rumors of a possible incident taking place at Hug High School were being shared amongst students. In a statement released from the principal of Hug High School, Cristina Oronoz, said there is no evidence of any credible threat. Below is...
“Tireless Advocate” for WCSD Families Wins Award from Human Services Network
D’Lisa Crain, who directs the Washoe County School District’s (WCSD) Family School Partnerships program, was recognized as Staff Member of the Year by the Human Services Network (HSN). HSN represents nearly 50 organizations in the Truckee Meadows region, Carson City, Dayton, Lyon County and Las Vegas, and focuses...
Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable
Getting from place to place in Northern Nevada is often complicated by winter weather. It is even harder when you don’t — or can’t — drive The post Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe agencies continue search for workforce housing solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Heading into the new year, affordable/workforce housing on the North Shore is top of mind for many Tahoe agencies and is set to be a topic of conversation among the Washoe County Board of Commissioners this month. The commissioners will hold a special meeting on...
BLM Acquires Lands for Habitat Conservation, Recreation Opportunities
The Bureau of Land Management has acquired over eight hundred acres of land in five areas of northern California and northwest Nevada to improve opportunities for wildlife habitat conservation and public access for recreation. These acquisitions from willing sellers were funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and state...
WCSD Board to Discuss Budget, Possible Purchase Advanced Technology for Classrooms
At its next board meeting, Washoe County School District Trustees will discuss the proposed purchase of more than 1,500 new interactive Promethean ActivePanels at approximately 50 schools. If approved, the ActivePanels would represent about 55 percent of the total number of classrooms in the Washoe County School District (WCSD). A...
Amerigas not leaving, but some customers still wait in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last week we reported there were customers of the propane company Amerigas left without fuel without warning in the bitter cold and answers were few including even whether the company was still making deliveries in our area. Our phone has been ringing ever since. Let’s take that...
Boutique providing clothing and toys opening at OUR Place Shelter
The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), and the Katie Grace Foundation will be holding a grand opening for the Katie Bug Boutique at the OUR Place Shelter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The Katie Bug Boutique will be available to families of OUR Place, providing clothes, shoes, and toys...
