Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos
Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 next month, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½ Kim Kardashian is enjoying some special time with her little boy. The SKIMS founder, 42, shared new photos on Instagram Tuesday of her snuggling with her 7-year-old son Saint as they both wear matching red and white Christmas pajamas. In the first shot, Kardashian embraces her son, who took off the long sleeve shirt for the picture, as he flashes a big smile for the...
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos
Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian “Hates” Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori According To Insider
According to insider sources, the reality TV mogul’s animosity towards Censori goes way back. When your past and your present overlap, sometimes it’s not as easy to reconcile as you might want. According to insider reports, Kim Kardashian has a strong dislike towards Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, she’s an architectural designer at Yeezy HQ who West married in a private ceremony.
Two Peas In A Pod! Scott Disick & Daughter Penelope Film TikTok Amid His Tense Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian
Though Scott Disick has kept his distance from ex Kourtney Kardashian since she and Travis Barker got together, the awkwardness hasn't prevented him from being a present dad to their three kids.He even proved he's not too cool for TikTok, making a fun cameo in 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick's video that recreated a moment from Zoolander.In the Tuesday, December 27, post, the reality star, 39, clad in a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt and pajamas pants, purposely bumps into his little girl, who then falls to the ground."Excuse me bruh," Scott mouths, as Penelope, wearing a tie dye sweat...
Khloé Kardashian Debuts Her Baby Son’s Face in Family Christmas Photo
It wouldn't be Christmas without the Kardashian's Khristmas photos, would it? And this year Khloé Kardashian gifted her fans with the first glimpse of her son, who was born via surrogate earlier this year. Up until now, she had yet to share his face with the public, but he made his debut in Khloé's 2022 family Christmas photos…or, at least, his profile did.
Kardashian fans furious with Kourtney & her husband Travis Barker for leaving ‘filthy’ mess for ‘maids to clean up’
KOURTNEY Kardashian and Travis Barker have been slammed for making a "filthy" mess for their maids to clean up. The Kardashians stars shared photos of the result of their wild New Year's Eve celebrations at home - with confetti and bottles of booze strewn everywhere. Kourtney, 43, and her husband...
Heather McDonald calls Kanye West’s new ‘wife’ Kim Kardashian ‘before Ozempic’
Comedian Heather McDonald jokingly compared the body types of Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, to ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “It’s Kim before Ozempic,” the comedian, 52, commented under Page Six’s Instagram post of the newlyweds, referring to the viral diabetes and weight loss drug. McDonald’s joke comes just hours after TMZ reported that the “Donda” rapper, 45, had recently wed Censori in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills. Though the newlyweds said “I do” and exchanged rings, the outlet reports that their marriage isn’t legally binding because they haven’t filed for a marriage certificate. While it’s unclear how long Censori and Ye have been...
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
Beyoncé Embracing the Outdoors for Latest Ivy Park Drop
Beyoncé is headed into the woods — and the urban jungle — for the latest drop of her Ivy Park collection with Adidas. Called Park Trail, the line is intended to be a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future,” the companies said.More from WWDPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsBeyoncé's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsPhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances What that translates into is a collection of gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men,...
netflixjunkie.com
Privately Excited? Bianca Censori Has Surprising Expectations From Her Marriage With Controversial Rapper Kanye West
Kanye West sure falls hard when he is in love. After pining for Kim Kardashian and repeatedly trying to get her back, they finally settled on the divorce papers. The rapper dated a string of women after his split with the socialite, but none seemed to last too long. Until he suddenly went MIA and made headlines for his marriage to Bianca Censori.
Kanye West Eats With Mystery Woman As He’s Photographed For 1st Time In Weeks
Kanye West, 45, was seen with a mystery woman on January 9, marking the first time the rapper appeared in public in weeks. Ye and the blonde woman were pictured chatting it up while enjoying a meal inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. TMZ reported that the duo “seemed quite comfortable together,” fueling speculation that this still-unidentified woman is Kanye’s new romantic companion.
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch
North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Transformation After Losing Bet With North West
Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Punishment for Losing a Bet to North West. Even Kim Kardashian can't believe she did this on TikTok. Lip-syncing to Millie B's viral song "M to the B," Kim shared a video of herself totally transforming by applying a heavy face of makeup, along with dark eyebrows.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Double Date With Addison Rae & Omer Fedi: Photos
Celebrity couples really are just like us! Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, shared a romantic evening with actress Addison Rae, 22, and her beau, Omer Fedi, 22, on Jan. 18. The foursome hit up Crossroads Kitchen, a favorite of Kravis, and enjoyed some pizza and wine. For the date night, Kourt rocked a chic crop top and black leather pants, which she paired with an oversized black coat. The He’s All That star opted for a casual look with on-trend blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black leather jacket.
Hypebae
We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures
TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
Kanye West Spotted Dining With New Wife And Daughter North
Kanye West was recently spotted at dinner with his new wife Bianca Censori and his daughter North West, Page Six reports. On Sunday (Jan. 22), the 45-year-old fashion designer and company grabbed supper in Malibu, Calif. The captured pictures show his hand donning a wedding band. Photos taken by Daily Mail show the party entering the expensive restaurant with Ye wearing what appears to be militant-styled pants with combat boots and a forest green bomber jacket. Censori can be seen dressed in all-black with skin tights underneath a leather blazer and rocking a platinum-colored short hair-do. North West was photographed wearing...
LO Down: Kanye West Allegedy Is Married To Former Yeezy Brand Architect
Gotcha! Rumor has it that Ye’ formally known as Kanye West has officially moved on from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. the former couple have only been divorced officially for two months. Fans were initially worried about the safety of Kanye due to him being missing in action on social media over the past few weeks. […]
