ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
CBS Sports

Royals' Johan Camargo: Joins Royals on minor-league deal

Camargo signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Saturday. Camargo struggled to a .237/.297/.316 slash line in 52 games for the Phillies last season, though his 74 wRC+ represented his best mark since 2018. His defensive versatility theoretically makes him a good fit for a bench spot, but he might wind up stuck in the minors waiting for an opportunity.
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Sign Mike Ford To Minor League Deal

Mike Ford is back with the Mariners on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to his MLB.com transactions log. Ford played in 16 major league games with Seattle in 2022 while ultimately bouncing around between four different organizations — the Giants, Braves, and Angels being the other three. He took 149 total big league plate appearances and overall hit just .206/.302/.313 with three home runs and 40 strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
FOX Sports

Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Monday that he is ending the "exploratory process" of selling the franchise and will continue ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we had unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal

Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Dre Miller: Inks new deal with Giants

The Giants signed Miller to a reserve/future contract Monday. Miller joined up with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May, but he broke his wrist in early August and was placed on injured reserve. The team then waived him from IR with an injury settlement Sept. 2, and he went un-signed before rejoining the Giants' practice squad Oct. 25. Miller now will look to stay healthy heading into the 2023 campaign in order to make his NFL debut.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Derek Law: Back with Cincinnati

Law re-signed Monday with the Reds on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Law elected free agency in November after the Reds dropped him from their 40-man roster, but he'll be rejoining the organization in 2023 and will get the chance to battle for a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen. The 32-year-old right-hander made 17 appearances in the majors in 2022 between Cincinnati and Detroit, logging a 4.12 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 19.2 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Jaydon Mickens: Remains with New York

Mickens signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Mickens joined the team's practice squad Dec. 14 and never played this season after he appeared in 11 games between the Jaguars and Buccaneers in 2021. The 28-year-old will work to earn an opportunity to carve out a role for himself in 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

WNBA free agency rumors: Breanna Stewart to meet with four teams; Candace Parker to take meeting with Aces

The 2023 WNBA free agency period opened on Jan. 21, which means teams are now allowed to meet with players and offer contracts. However, nothing can be officially signed until Feb. 1, when the moratorium ends. With multiple future hall of famers on the market, and various teams boasting significant cap space, the next few weeks figure to be a thrilling time for fans across the league.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy