The Giants signed Miller to a reserve/future contract Monday. Miller joined up with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May, but he broke his wrist in early August and was placed on injured reserve. The team then waived him from IR with an injury settlement Sept. 2, and he went un-signed before rejoining the Giants' practice squad Oct. 25. Miller now will look to stay healthy heading into the 2023 campaign in order to make his NFL debut.

