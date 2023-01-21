Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?Ted RiversGeorgia State
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers News: LA Signs Former Athletics RHP to Minor League Deal
After putting up promising numbers in Oakland, Tyler Cyr can provide LA some depth.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dombrowski’s Aggressiveness Has Kept the Phillies in the Mix for Another World Series Run
The Philadelphia Phillies hired Dave Dombrowski to do one job: win a World Series. He helped the club get close last season with an appearance in the World Series, one they ultimately dropped to the Houston Astros in six games. The additions of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in free agency helped build a foundation. Add in the acquisitions of Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline and the writing on the wall was clear.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal
Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
Royals Sign Camargo to Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals sign Johan Camargo to Minor League deal.
CBS Sports
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jon Singleton: Loses 40-man spot
The Brewers designated Singleton for assignment Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Brian Anderson, whose one-year deal with Milwaukee became official Monday. The 31-year-old Singleton was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster earlier in the offseason after he slashed .219.375/.434 with 24 home runs in 134 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2022. The former top prospect will hit waivers, and he could elect free agency if he goes unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow says 'better send those refunds' as Bengals eliminate need for neutral-site AFC title game
The road to Super Bowl LVII in the AFC will officially go through Arrowhead Stadium. After the Cincinnati Bengals were able to upset the Buffalo Bills in their divisional round matchup on Sunday, the possibility of having an AFC Championship game on a neutral site has been eliminated. Now, the Chiefs will host Cincinnati in what will be a rematch of last season's title game.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Expected to play primarily at 3B
Anderson told reporters via Zoom Sunday that he will primarily play third base, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Anderson also said they the team has talked to him about playing in the outfield, and also potentially at first base. The former Miami infielder/outfielder signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Brewers after being non-tendered by the Marlins following a disappointing 2022 season where he posted a .657 OPS over 98 games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaydon Mickens: Remains with New York
Mickens signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Mickens joined the team's practice squad Dec. 14 and never played this season after he appeared in 11 games between the Jaguars and Buccaneers in 2021. The 28-year-old will work to earn an opportunity to carve out a role for himself in 2023.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Nick Bowers: Joining active roster for Sunday
Cincinnati elevated Bowers from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bowers has yet to play a snap this season after joining the Bengals' practice squad back in September. The 26-year-old tight end would probably see the field only if one of Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi were to get injured.
CBS Sports
Reds' Derek Law: Back with Cincinnati
Law re-signed Monday with the Reds on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Law elected free agency in November after the Reds dropped him from their 40-man roster, but he'll be rejoining the organization in 2023 and will get the chance to battle for a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen. The 32-year-old right-hander made 17 appearances in the majors in 2022 between Cincinnati and Detroit, logging a 4.12 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 19.2 innings.
Alex Anthopoulos discusses Braves’ shortstop situation
The Braves watched Dansby Swanson depart in free agency this winter. They’ll enter the season with something of a question mark at shortstop for the first time in six years as a result. As things stand, shortstop looks like a two-man battle between young infielder Vaughn Grissom and utilityman...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Day-to-day
Ovechkin (lower body) is still listed as day-to-day after practicing Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Coach Peter Laviolette thought Ovechkin looked good in Monday's session, which is encouraging. Still, the Capitals captain will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning ahead of team's matchup in Colorado. The 37-year-old forward sat out Saturday's contest against Vegas. Ovechkin has piled up 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win
Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville. Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.
