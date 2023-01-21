Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Accumulating Snow Likely Tuesday Night Low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley will bring a mix of rain and snow to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Confidence is increasing in impactful snow accumulations across southern Indiana and northern portions of central Kentucky. A period of heavy snowfall is possible across southern Indiana during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Heavy, wet snow accumulating quickly will likely cause negative travel impacts for the Wednesday morning commute. Snowfall totals of 1 to 4 inches are possible across southern Indiana. Overall, forecast confidence remains low in snow amounts. However, confidence is higher in at least 1 inch of snow in southern Indiana. Snowfall totals of up to 2 inches are are possible in far northern portions of central Kentucky, including the Louisville Metro. Stay tuned for forecast updates early Tuesday as the forecast track of this system and forecast snow totals are further refined.
Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-24 05:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING A strong low pressure system will pass through or just south of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The precipitation will initially fall in the form of rain before transitioning to snow late in the evening and overnight. The snow will likely be wet and heavy and will result in slippery travel conditions. Most locations will see 1 to 3 inches of snow before transitioning back to mainly rain late Wednesday morning or early afternoon. Roadways may become slush covered and slippery late Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute. Stay tuned for updates.
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, Union, White, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Saline; Union; White; Williamson ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING A strong low pressure system will pass through or just south of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The precipitation will initially fall in the form of rain before transitioning to snow late in the evening and overnight. The snow will likely be wet and heavy and will result in slippery travel conditions. Most locations will see 1 to 3 inches of snow before transitioning back to mainly rain late Wednesday morning or early afternoon. Roadways may become slush covered and slippery late Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute. Stay tuned for updates.
