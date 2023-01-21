Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Daviess, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-24 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Daviess; Decatur; Jackson; Jennings; Lawrence; Martin ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY MORNING A mix of rain and snow is expected late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with a quick burst of snow accumulation possible. Snow amounts remain very uncertain, but in periods of heavier snow, travel impacts are likely. Plan ahead for the Wednesday morning commute. Slow down, drive carefully, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Knox; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is likely to come in two separate waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in pre-dawn hours with the second mid morning across north central Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.
Comments / 0