Effective: 2023-01-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Knox; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is likely to come in two separate waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in pre-dawn hours with the second mid morning across north central Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO