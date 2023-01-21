Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Daviess, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-24 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Daviess; Decatur; Jackson; Jennings; Lawrence; Martin ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY MORNING A mix of rain and snow is expected late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with a quick burst of snow accumulation possible. Snow amounts remain very uncertain, but in periods of heavier snow, travel impacts are likely. Plan ahead for the Wednesday morning commute. Slow down, drive carefully, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Accumulating Snow Likely Tuesday Night Low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley will bring a mix of rain and snow to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Confidence is increasing in impactful snow accumulations across southern Indiana and northern portions of central Kentucky. A period of heavy snowfall is possible across southern Indiana during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Heavy, wet snow accumulating quickly will likely cause negative travel impacts for the Wednesday morning commute. Snowfall totals of 1 to 4 inches are possible across southern Indiana. Overall, forecast confidence remains low in snow amounts. However, confidence is higher in at least 1 inch of snow in southern Indiana. Snowfall totals of up to 2 inches are are possible in far northern portions of central Kentucky, including the Louisville Metro. Stay tuned for forecast updates early Tuesday as the forecast track of this system and forecast snow totals are further refined.
Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-24 05:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING A strong low pressure system will pass through or just south of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The precipitation will initially fall in the form of rain before transitioning to snow late in the evening and overnight. The snow will likely be wet and heavy and will result in slippery travel conditions. Most locations will see 1 to 3 inches of snow before transitioning back to mainly rain late Wednesday morning or early afternoon. Roadways may become slush covered and slippery late Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute. Stay tuned for updates.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Those planning travel should be advised that visibilities will vary greatly across the area, and weather conditions in rural areas will be much worse than those in a nearby town or city. Do not be fooled, if you are planning travel in an open area, make certain you and your car are prepared for the elements. Although treated roads may just be wet, untreated surfaces will be ice covered and very slippery. Motorists should remain alert for rapid changes in road conditions, especially when turning onto lesser travelled roads, side streets, or parking lots. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron, Jefferson, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Those planning travel should be advised that visibilities will vary greatly across the area, and weather conditions in rural areas will be much worse than those in a nearby town or city. Do not be fooled, if you are planning travel in an open area, make certain you and your car are prepared for the elements. Although treated roads may just be wet, untreated surfaces will be ice covered and very slippery. Motorists should remain alert for rapid changes in road conditions, especially when turning onto lesser travelled roads, side streets, or parking lots. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Iron; Jefferson; Madison; Reynolds; St. Charles; St. Francois; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Ste. Genevieve; Warren; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Knox; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is likely to come in two separate waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in pre-dawn hours with the second mid morning across north central Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.
