Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Those planning travel should be advised that visibilities will vary greatly across the area, and weather conditions in rural areas will be much worse than those in a nearby town or city. Do not be fooled, if you are planning travel in an open area, make certain you and your car are prepared for the elements. Although treated roads may just be wet, untreated surfaces will be ice covered and very slippery. Motorists should remain alert for rapid changes in road conditions, especially when turning onto lesser travelled roads, side streets, or parking lots. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

BOND COUNTY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO