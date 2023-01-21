Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orlando hosts Sick Week kickoff!Flour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Cooper the charismatic golden retriever earns over 1 million views per YouTube videoEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Was "The Sunshine State" ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Related
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Events, Including Bound For Glory 2023, In Chicago
IMPACT Wrestling is coming to "The Windy City" three times in 2023. On Wednesday, the promotion announced three big shows for Chicago, Illinois, including their biggest annual premium live event, Bound For Glory. Check out the complete announcement below. IMPACT is coming to Cicero Stadium in Chicago for 3 HUGE...
rajah.com
Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Ban, Mark Briscoe Added To Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Lineup
Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe. As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will be holding an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight inside the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and it was previously announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Title against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of AEW...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Change To Their Debut Show In Winnipeg
All Elite Wrestling announced, via their official Twitter account, that their debut show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has been rescheduled and both their live episode of Dynamite and their taped episode of Rampage will no longer be taking place on their originally scheduled timeslot on Tuesday, March 14 due to a revised network television schedule.
rajah.com
AEW Dark Recap (01/24): Orlando, Florida
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's episode of AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, saw Mascara Dorada take on The WorkHorsemen's Anthony Henry in a Singles Match in the main event.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as The WorkHorsemen's Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada, Kaci Lennox vs. Madison Rayne, Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Action Andretti vs. Iron Savages' Bronson and The Wingmen's Cezar Bononi vs. Matt Sydal.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (1/24/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back this evening. On tap for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is another jam-packed show. Scheduled for the program this evening is Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. TBA, Wendy Choo vs....
rajah.com
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming
Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
rajah.com
WWE News & Notes: Possible Spoilers For Tonight's Raw is XXX Show
-- The following are news, notes and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show, as per fightfulselect.com:. Kurt Angle as advertised is scheduled for tonight's show and is expected to be a special referee. WWE is hoping to have Brock Lesnar on tonight's show. Undertaker's "traditional gear" was...
rajah.com
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
rajah.com
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
AEW Road To Lexington Preview For This Week's Dynamite (Video)
The road to AEW Dynamite: Lexington is winding down. Ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS show from Lexington, Kentucky, All Elite Wrestling has released the latest installment of their "Road To" documentary-style preview series. Focusing on the Ricky Starks & Action Andretti vs. Le Sex Gods match and...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 3 Results (01/21): Los Angeles, California
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently held the third day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place from inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defend their titles against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About His Reaction To Jay Briscoe's Passing, Mark Briscoe Honoring His Legacy On Dynamite
Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about his reaction to the untimely passing of Jay Briscoe, being excited for Mark Briscoe's match at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night and more.
rajah.com
Crowbar On How His AEW Dark: Elevation Match With Joey Janela Came About
Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he wanted to competed for AEW back in 2020, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how he just started doing promo videos as that was his wrestling outlet.
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Explains When He Came Up With Concept Of Putting Action Andretti Over On AEW TV
Chris Jericho made Action Andretti a star in one night. "The Ocho" recently appeared as a guest on Marc Maron's WTF podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he revealed when he came up with the concept to put Action Andretti on the map in All Elite Wrestling with one match on AEW television.
Comments / 0