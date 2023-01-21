ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82

Philadelphia has lost a legend.  Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away.  The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right

How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reuniting Soon in Cherry Hill, NJ

If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation

One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Star News

Wokworks opens in Fishtown, 10th location in all

Wokworks is now open in Fishtown after the grand opening of its new flagship take-out-delivery restaurant. The new location, the 10th for husband-and-wife owners Brennan and Samantha Foxman, features the largest menu yet for the chain. When he was still in college, Brennan traveled abroad, and fell in love with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Philadelphia: Verizon or Xfinity

It's hard to say you're spoiled for choice when it comes to internet providers in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, you'll likely need to make a decision between just two: Verizon, which may include Fios and 5G home internet, or Xfinity. The lack of providers in your area may be disappointing, but thankfully those available are very good.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

Upscale restaurant coming to Northern Liberties

SIN Philadelphia steakhouse will open this year at 1102 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties, on the ground level of a 51-unit apartment complex that will also open in 2023. SIN is an acronym for Steak Italian Nightlife, and aims to open in September. The 4,750-square-foot space will feature a main...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Hey Dudes, Are You Closed?

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ -  Mountain Dudes in the Pohatcong Plaza has a sign on the front door saying closed.  After being closed for a short time, and a planned relaunch for December 2, 2022,  they have closed again. The phone number listed did not answer and a message sent to their social media account was not returned, however we received an email confirming "We are closed. We will not be reopening at that particular location". According to their website, it states “BEAR WITH US WHILE WE MAKE SOME MAJOR CHANGES.”The website has no other links, contact information and all menu items have been...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Philly Pops evicted from Kimmel Center for failing to make $520,000 payment

The Kimmel Cultural Campus cut off its relationship with Philly Pops on Friday afternoon after warning the ensemble that it must pay its debts or face eviction. All upcoming Philly Pops performances have been suspended while the group restructures its business model and gains financial security, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center said in a message posted to its website.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
