Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Win Tickets to See Kids Bop at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour hits the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ on Friday, July 7, 2023. And you can win tickets (for free) right now from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!. The four new KIDZ BOP kids — Jackson, Kiya, Shila, Tyler — will perform...
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
Jason Kelce catches daughter singing Philadelphia Eagles fight song in her crib [VIDEO]
This baby's for the birds! Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce's daughter knows ALL the words to the Eagles Fight Song. Watch her sing it from her crib!. This is the cutest thing, lol. Little Wyatt is clearly as enthusiastic as the rest of us birds after Philly's win over the New York Giants Saturday night.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reuniting Soon in Cherry Hill, NJ
If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
‘Essen North,’ Second Outpost of Popular Jewish Bakery, to Open Late Spring
The newest location from James Beard-nominated pastry chef, Tova du Plessis, will be serving up its signature baked goods on W Berks St.
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on Screen
Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, has been the backdrop for many popular television shows over the years. From dramatic dramas to comedic sitcoms, these shows have captured the essence of the city and its residents.
Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation
One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
Wokworks opens in Fishtown, 10th location in all
Wokworks is now open in Fishtown after the grand opening of its new flagship take-out-delivery restaurant. The new location, the 10th for husband-and-wife owners Brennan and Samantha Foxman, features the largest menu yet for the chain. When he was still in college, Brennan traveled abroad, and fell in love with...
This would make traveling to New Jersey airports a little more fun
Going to the airport is not usually something we look forward to anymore; it's crowded and hectic, and God forbid you hit a snag and end up missing your plane, but if more airports started doing this, it may be a better all-around experience. I may be one of the...
This New Jersey international hot dog eatery is epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. If that is you, then you are just like me and we...
Best Internet Providers in Philadelphia: Verizon or Xfinity
It's hard to say you're spoiled for choice when it comes to internet providers in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, you'll likely need to make a decision between just two: Verizon, which may include Fios and 5G home internet, or Xfinity. The lack of providers in your area may be disappointing, but thankfully those available are very good.
These are New Jersey’s best winter destinations
Now that football season is winding down and most hard core football fans take a look around and realize that they live in a house with their family, it’s time to get off the bark o lounger and get out. With that said here are two great places to go this winter.
Upscale restaurant coming to Northern Liberties
SIN Philadelphia steakhouse will open this year at 1102 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties, on the ground level of a 51-unit apartment complex that will also open in 2023. SIN is an acronym for Steak Italian Nightlife, and aims to open in September. The 4,750-square-foot space will feature a main...
Hey Dudes, Are You Closed?
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Mountain Dudes in the Pohatcong Plaza has a sign on the front door saying closed. After being closed for a short time, and a planned relaunch for December 2, 2022, they have closed again. The phone number listed did not answer and a message sent to their social media account was not returned, however we received an email confirming "We are closed. We will not be reopening at that particular location". According to their website, it states “BEAR WITH US WHILE WE MAKE SOME MAJOR CHANGES.”The website has no other links, contact information and all menu items have been...
Atlantic City to Wildwood: 26 amazing then-and-now Google Images of NJ
Global pandemic aside, we have seen a lot of changes here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties over the past few years. Lots of empty lots are now bustling shopping centers, casinos in Atlantic City with big names attached to them have changed hands, and even how we get from A to B across our area has greatly improved.
Atlantic City, NJ is launching an all new branding
MEET AC had been the name of the sales and marketing force that directly supports the Atlantic City Convention Center. It was confusing and did not transfer into proper brand awareness, etc. Effective today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, that is all set to change. “MEET AC” is no more.
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
Philly Pops evicted from Kimmel Center for failing to make $520,000 payment
The Kimmel Cultural Campus cut off its relationship with Philly Pops on Friday afternoon after warning the ensemble that it must pay its debts or face eviction. All upcoming Philly Pops performances have been suspended while the group restructures its business model and gains financial security, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center said in a message posted to its website.
