PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Mountain Dudes in the Pohatcong Plaza has a sign on the front door saying closed. After being closed for a short time, and a planned relaunch for December 2, 2022, they have closed again. The phone number listed did not answer and a message sent to their social media account was not returned, however we received an email confirming "We are closed. We will not be reopening at that particular location". According to their website, it states “BEAR WITH US WHILE WE MAKE SOME MAJOR CHANGES.”The website has no other links, contact information and all menu items have been...

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO