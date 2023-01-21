Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police make arrest in woman’s beating death from last year
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a woman’s death last year, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
Man struggles with North Las Vegas police over gun inside laundromat
A man accused of threatening to shoot a woman he allegedly held against her will later struggled with police officers over his gun inside a laundromat, documents said.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused in November death of woman left at Las Vegas hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 26, 2022 murder in which a woman was dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital before she was pronounced deceased. Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bond Wednesday facing charges of first-degree murder and...
KTNV
35-year-old man dead after being struck by LVMPD Corrections Officer in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, police say. At approximately 8:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police responded to the collision that occurred at North Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on North MLK Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the Historic Westside district of the Las Vegas Valley. Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of Balzar Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard just after 8:30 Tuesday night.
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas corrections officer involved in fatal crash with pedestrian
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A corrections officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday night. According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:38 p.m. Tuesday at N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. In a news release, police...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say woman suspected of DUI after hitting pedestrian in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested Saturday for suspected DUI after she struck a pedestrian in the northeast valley, police said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of S. Nellis and S. Charleston boulevards at about 5:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported critical injury crash involving an automobile versus a pedestrian.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash involving a vehicle near North Nellis and North Las Vegas Boulevards just after 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say a dark-colored Nissan struck a pedestrian. It is unclear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk. The driver of...
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured, suspect in custody in Las Vegas Westside shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At least one person is in custody and three people were injured following a neighbor dispute that ended in gunfire in the Westside on Tuesday. Emergency communications received a report around 1:36 p.m. of an argument between neighbors near the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue.
Las Vegas police take barricade suspect into custody in east valley
UPDATE: At around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Metro police said they had taken a suspect into custody following a barricade incident in the east valley. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a barricade situation in the east valley on Tuesday evening. It took place near Mesa Vista Avenue and Mountain Vista Street just […]
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody following southeast Las Vegas standoff with officers
UPDATE - 10:00 P.M. Las Vegas police have arrested the suspect involved in a standoff with officers in the southeast valley. No additional details were immediately available. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade situation with a suspect who they say is outstanding.
North Las Vegas tree planting ceremony to honor 9 victims killed in crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An alert passenger could help prevent roadway fatalities. An important message during National Passenger Safety Week, which takes place from January 22nd through January 29th. Tina Lavoie spoke to 8 News Now about her daughter Hillary, who was riding in the passenger’s seat when her friend lost control of the vehicle causing […]
Fox5 KVVU
Officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police area command
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers at the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command had a very special visitor on Tuesday. According to a post from LVMPD CCAC on Facebook, Officer Shay Mikalonis visited the group during a briefing. “He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang...
Las Vegas police make arrest in suspected DUI crash that killed bicyclist in March
Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a suspected deadly DUI crash case from March 2022.
KTNV
RTC asking drivers to avoid the area of Las Vegas Blvd, Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing North Las Vegas Boulevard, police say. At approximately 6:47 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a collision that occurred on North Las Vegas Boulevard at the intersection with North Nellis Boulevard. Police say evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated a 2020 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the right travel lane of two and was approaching the intersection with Nellis Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
Man arrested 82 times sentenced for his role in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
A man convicted for his part in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge could serve a little more than a year in prison as police continue to search for other shooters involved.
iheart.com
77-Year-Old Man Dies After His Own Car Runs Him Over In His Driveway
A 77-year-old man from Las Vegas was killed by his own car. Police said that the unidentified man parked his gold 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo in his driveway on Sunday (January 22) afternoon. The man then got out of the car but left it running. While he was standing behind...
Comments / 2