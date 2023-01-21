ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KTNV

35-year-old man dead after being struck by LVMPD Corrections Officer in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, police say. At approximately 8:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police responded to the collision that occurred at North Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on North MLK Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the Historic Westside district of the Las Vegas Valley. Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of Balzar Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard just after 8:30 Tuesday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley

Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas corrections officer involved in fatal crash with pedestrian

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A corrections officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday night. According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:38 p.m. Tuesday at N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. In a news release, police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash involving a vehicle near North Nellis and North Las Vegas Boulevards just after 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say a dark-colored Nissan struck a pedestrian. It is unclear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk. The driver of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured, suspect in custody in Las Vegas Westside shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At least one person is in custody and three people were injured following a neighbor dispute that ended in gunfire in the Westside on Tuesday. Emergency communications received a report around 1:36 p.m. of an argument between neighbors near the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody following southeast Las Vegas standoff with officers

UPDATE - 10:00 P.M. Las Vegas police have arrested the suspect involved in a standoff with officers in the southeast valley. No additional details were immediately available. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade situation with a suspect who they say is outstanding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police area command

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers at the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command had a very special visitor on Tuesday. According to a post from LVMPD CCAC on Facebook, Officer Shay Mikalonis visited the group during a briefing. “He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

RTC asking drivers to avoid the area of Las Vegas Blvd, Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing North Las Vegas Boulevard, police say. At approximately 6:47 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a collision that occurred on North Las Vegas Boulevard at the intersection with North Nellis Boulevard. Police say evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated a 2020 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the right travel lane of two and was approaching the intersection with Nellis Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
LAS VEGAS, NV

