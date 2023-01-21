Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KTUL
Discovery Lab to celebrate one year at Riverside location
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Discovery Lab is celebrating its one year anniversary at its new location on Riverside Drive. To mark the milestone, the Discovery Lab will be giving away a free birthday party package valued at $450 to one visitor on Jan. 24. The Discovery Lab's first...
KTUL
Turkey Mountain holds naming contest for Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all the buzz surrounding the new stone staircase at Turkey Mountain, the park has decided to let the public help name the feature. A google form was created where Tulsans can submit suggestions. The form will accept suggestions until Friday. The park said they...
KTUL
Tulsa International Airport unveils new art exhibit, 'A History Through Dance'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is something new to learn about at the Tulsa International Airport while you are waiting for your luggage or your loved ones to arrive. TIA unveiled a new exhibit this week called "A History Through Dance" by Megan Torres. Featured in the exhibit is...
KTUL
Tulsa Community College sees largest nursing class in spring 2023 semester
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The largest nursing class at Tulsa Community College started the spring semester this week. TCC said it expanded the number of admitted students this semester to produce more nurses for the area workforce. Around 125 students began their nursing education this January, which brings the...
KTUL
Oklahoma State students create butterfly pocket prairie for pollinators
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students built a 122-foot butterfly in a prairie that will cut down on land maintenance costs and improve biodiversity. The corner of McElroy and Western Road is now what's called a pocket prairie, which is an area of land, usually under an acre, with native plants that are valuable to pollinators.
KTUL
Mayor Bynum gives report of programs, projects, events his team worked in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum shared his 2022 Office of the Mayor Annual Report Monday. “2022 was a year of incredible economic growth and historic investment in our city,” Bynum said. “The overwhelming successes that we saw this past year have allowed us to hit the ground running in 2023 as we continue to work together to address our greatest challenges and move our city forward.”
KTUL
Tulsans set Guinness World Record for largest pizza party
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa partnered with a local restaurant chain Saturday night to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pizza party. It’s not everyday someone, or something, gets to be the best in the world. Before the Golden Hurricane took on...
KTUL
Tulsans brave cold to attend winter farmers' market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One wouldn't normally think of holding a farmers' market in the winter, but Tulsa's Farmers' Market runs year-round. There were plenty of shoppers willing to brave the cold, rainy Saturday morning. While there aren't as many options as in the spring, there are always so...
KTUL
Toby Keith leads crowd in song at Eskimo Joe's in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Country musician and Oklahoma native Toby Keith made a surprise appearance at Stillwater restaurant Eskimo Joe's last week. Eskimo Joe's shared the original tweet to Facebook on Thursday, showing Keith playing his 1993 hit "Should've Been a Cowboy". Last summer, Keith announced he'd been receiving...
KTUL
City of Tulsa prepares for approaching winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa says its prepared for the winter weather expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. All equipment is in working order after crews ran checks on Monday, the city said. City crews are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the Gilcrease Expressway...
KTUL
Mayor Bynum presents public service, safety excellence awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor G.T. Bynum recognized two Tulsans for their dedication to the city Monday morning. Marshelle Freeman, who serves in the City’s Working in Neighborhoods Department, was presented with the Tulsa Blue award which recognizes public service excellence. Freeman has been with the City of...
KTUL
Tulsa Boys' Home in critical need of foster, adoptive parents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Boys' Home is launching a critical initiative to recruit foster and adoptive parents for its boys. With over 9,000 children being served by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division in 2022, the need is great, TBH said. "Every child deserves...
KTUL
'It's a pretty historic moment': Greenwood Ave. launches magazine
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — A group of Tulsa advocates have launched a new magazine uplifting Black entrepreneurs around the world and celebrating the legacy of Tulsa's Greenwood district. The Black Wall Street Times and Greenwood Ave. celebrated the launch of Greenwood Ave. Magazine with a party Saturday. Greenwood Ave....
KTUL
'It's actually pretty easy': City, advocates make case for emergency warming shelters
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa and local advocates are encouraging Tulsa churches and organizations to reach out regarding becoming an emergency shelter if cold weather poses a threat to Oklahomans without homes. Tulsa Housing Policy Director Travis Hulse told NewsChannel 8 Monday the city is much...
KTUL
Union Public Schools hopes to pass $152M bond on Feb. 14
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Union Public Schools is hoping to pass a five-year $152 million bond at the polls on Feb. 14. The school said one of the signature projects in the bond is to "significantly reconfigure" its 6th and 7th grade building to ease students' transition from elementary school to middle school.
KTUL
Tulsans rally behind Mercury Lounge after hole in roof causes flood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mercury Lounge is feeling the love from the community after a freak accident caused its stage to flood. Last Wednesday, workers came in to open up the bar and heard running water, only to find a gaping hole in the roof over their stage.
KTUL
City begins meetings to address housing, homelessness and mental health in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa's Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health task force held its first meeting of many this week to begin to understand the root causes of homelessness in Tulsa. Mayor Bynum announced the Mayor-City Council Task Force during his 2022 State of the City...
KTUL
Pay It Forward: Spavinaw Fire Department sells used gear to volunteer firefighters for $1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Spavinaw Fire Department is paying it forward by helping a newly established volunteer fire department with gear they'd otherwise have to go out and buy. A firefighter with the Osage Twp Rural Volunteer Fire Department. who happens to be from Spavinaw, reached out to...
KTUL
Water main break causes water to spray across Broken Arrow Expressway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A water main break in Tulsa sent water spraying across eastbound lanes during rush hour traffic Monday. Tulsa police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that traffic didn't have to be diverted and the water was turned off after about 30-45 minutes. The 8-inch waterline break...
KTUL
Much of Green Country under Winter Storm Warning until Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Pittsburg, and Sequoyah counties could see snow accumulations of up to three inches. Rain will start to begin at 6:30...
Comments / 0